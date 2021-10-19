Yuvika Chaudhary arrested: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested by the Haryana Police on Monday for the alleged use of a casteist slur in a viral video. She was booked under the SCST Act and was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The arrest was made on the basis of a video that she shared five months back. However, after facing instant flak for the usage of the casteist slur in the video, she has issued an apology on social media.Also Read - Yuvika Chaudhary Booked For Using Casteist Slur In Video, FIR Filed in Haryana

Yuvika was booked after a Dalit rights activist named Rajat Kalsan filed a complaint against her for the video. The actor’s lawyer, Ashok Bishnoi, spoke to the media and said, “My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform),” reported news agency ANI. Also Read - Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Share Apology Videos For Using Castiest Slur- Watch

In the controversial video, she was getting ready to go out with her husband, reality show star Prince Narula, when she described her look as not upto the mark by using the slur. Later, she took to Instagram to write an apology. She wrote, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic).” Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary And What Happened After Bigg Boss

The case against Yuvika was filed in Hansi, Haryana. Kalsan, in his complaint, wrote that she had made objectionable remarks against the Scheduled Caste community. Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was also criticised for using the same casteist slur in her video. She faced a lot of ire on social media and later, apologised saying she didn’t know the meaning and the implications of the word.