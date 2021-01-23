Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin who got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show has left behind her cozy sweatshirt with her boyfriend and contestant Aly Goni. On Friday’s promo video shared by the channel, it seems like Aly is missing his lady love so much that he took her sweatshirt and started dancing with it. Jasmin’s exit from the Bigg Boss house was the most heartbreaking moment so far. All were in tears including Salman Khan as Aly Goni bid adieu to Jasmin. He didn’t let her go and was even crying like a baby. The recent video of Aly with Jasmin’s sweatshirt will bring a smile to your face. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Back in Top 5

Aly's official social media handle shared a video. It is the sweetest and the most romantic scene and you will definitely go aww over it. 'Tera Hojaunga' plays in the background from Kabir Singh movie. Other contestants such as Rahul Vaidya, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta are seen enjoying Aly's dance.

This video is for the #Jasly fans and they are going crazy over this video after seeing Aly's love for Jasmin.

Watch the cute video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)



A few days after Jasmin’s eviction, she opened up about falling in love with Aly and shared, “We were always best of friends. Personally, I was always scared to be in a romantic relationship. Because with Aly my life was always full of happiness. I never wanted to compromise that. And in a relationship, problems happen. But during our stint in Bigg Boss house, we both realised our love for each other. We accepted.”