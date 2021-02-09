Actor Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and now they are planning to get married soon. Revealing about wedding plans, Eijaz told Times of India that they will get married this year. He was quoted as saying, “Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. (We will tie the knot and by God’s grace, at the right time) We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction: Abhinav Shukla is Eliminated From The House And It's Confirmed

Talking about their chemistry in the house, he said that whatever he did inside the house was from the game’s perspective and now when he thinks about their fights, he believes that it reflected love. He said, “Everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings.” Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Actor Aishwarya Sharma's Real Life Photos Will Leave You Mesmerised!



Pavitra Punia is enjoying this phase of love and is wishful for the future together with Eijaz. She said, “I have always believed that love is a very beautiful feeling. We both are feeling it now. We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful… Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future.”

“Earlier in the house, we used to fight over ridiculous issues like nominations, etc., but now, we fight and argue on real things. She is teaching me how to look at life from a bigger perspective during the fights and counsels me on how not to have a bad day over things that are not in my control. Our fights are real and so is our making up. It is not because we have a Weekend Ka Vaar and so we are together, it is genuine”, Eijaz said.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the much-in-love couple was snapped in Mumbai as they twin in black. Their pictures went crazily viral on social media. Eijaz is also expected to enter the controversial house next week.

Watch this space for the latest updates!