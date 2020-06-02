Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 will be going off-air post lockdown and the cast of the show will be shooting for the wrap-up episode. The team has already started working on Naagin 5 and speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 5 runner-up Mehek Chahel will be the lead in the next installment of the supernatural show. As per the latest buzz, the makers have also approached popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar for the show. Also Read - Naagin 4 Cast to Shoot For The Wrap-up Episode Post Lockdown, Actor Vijyendra Says, 'It Was Expected'

If speculations are to be believed, Ekta had been keen on getting Dipika on-board for the longest time but it could not happen. However, if Dipika comes as a lead of the show, it will definitely add up to the TRPs and thrill among the fans. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 to go Off Air Post Lockdown to Make Way For Naagin 5? Here is All You Need to Know



Earlier, speaking about the show going off-air, Nia Sharma said to Times of India, “Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”

Speaking about the same, lead actor Vijyendra Kumeria told Pinkvilla, “What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don’t know about season 5 yet. I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about.”

Confirming the news, Ekta shared a video on Twitter and said, “I have been asked constantly about Naagin 4, so let me clear the things once and for all. Naagin 4 is getting a fantastic end because you can’t start from the middle in order to start a finish. So, we are ending Naagin 4 and then getting back to Naagin 5 immediately”.