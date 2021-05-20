Shweta Tiwari vs Abhinav Kohli: Actor Shweta Tiwari is dealing with a bad marriage for the second time and everything about it has now gone public. The actor’s first husband, Raja Chaudhary, now gave his two cents, on Shweta’s tryst with bad marriages. The actor, who was accused by Shweta of domestic violence back in 2007, talked to a leading daily about his ex-wife’s relationship with Abhinav Kohli. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Teases Fans With BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sets, Courtesy Abhinav Shukla

He sided with Shweta and said she’s not a bad woman and in fact, she is an excellent mother and it’s just unfortunate that both her marriages landed in a soup. While speaking to Times of India, Raja said, “The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn’t make her wrong or a bad person,” Also Read - NCW Takes Cognizance of Shweta Tiwari's CCTV Footage Showing Abhinav Kohli 'Abusing' Her Son

He added that he wouldn’t want to comment on what is happening between Shweta and Abhinav but he would request her to let him meet his son. Raja said, “I can’t comment anything on that, but yes, one thing I would like to say that Shweta should allow Abhinav to meet his son.” He said Shweta should understand that in no circumstances, a father would hurt his kid, and therefore, both Reyansh and Abhinav deserve to be together. Also Read - After Shweta Tiwari's Shocking Video, Abhinav Kohli Shares His 'Truth' - Watch Video

Shweta is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor has been in an ugly legal battle with Abhinav over Reyansh’s custody. He recently accused Shweta of being a bad mother and giving priority to her work over the safety of her kid during the pandemic times. He has also accused her of hiding Reyansh from him. In an interview recently, Shweta said Abhinav doesn’t contribute a ‘single penny to the growth of the kids,’ a claim that has been denied by him.