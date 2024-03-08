Home

Entertainment

TV Star Dolly Sohi, Dies at 48 After Battling With Cervical Cancer

TV Star Dolly Sohi, Dies at 48 After Battling With Cervical Cancer

Dolly Sohi, 48 year old actor, died after suffering from Cervical cancer. Her death news came hours after her sister Amandeep passed away.

TV Star Dolly Sohi, Dies at 48 After Battling With Cervical Cancer

This morning, Dolly Sohi, who was fighting cervical cancer, passed away. Shortly after her sister Amandeep’s death was disclosed, the Jhanak and Parineetii actor passed away. While Dolly was fighting cervical cancer, Amandeep passed away from jaundice. ETimes TV confirmed the news of their demise and shared a statement to the same. “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon,” read the statement. Not too long Dolly’s brother Manu Sohi revealed that his other sister, TV actor Amandeep Sohi, had died.

Amandeep Sohi, well-known for her performance in Badtameez Dil, passed away on Thursday, March 7. Amandeep’s brother Manu confirmed the news to several outlets that she was battling with jaundice. Simultaneously, Manu mentioned that Dolly was instructed to rest in the hospital but that her condition was not critical. In 2023, Dolly was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Dolly had just been brought to the hospital due to respiratory problems, but following prompt medical attention, she did appear to be improving. Due to health issues, she was forced to leave the program Jhanak since she was unable to film for extended periods of time after undergoing chemotherapy. Throughout her almost 20-year career, Dolly has been in a large number of TV series. The actor was married to Avneet Dhanowa, an NRI who lived in Canada, but problems between the two emerged, and she embraced motherhood. Dolly is survived by her only daughter Amelie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.