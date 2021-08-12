TRP Report Week 31: Just like every Thursday, this week too, we have got our hands on the TRP report by BARC and we are happy to see Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has joined the top 5 list with decent numbers while the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 isn’t working well. Not to forget, in week 31, Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey’s Anupamaa has topped the chart.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Fame Shweta Tiwari Parties With Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal After Aastha’s Eviction Episode

Take a look at the top 5 of week 31 shows shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:



Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show continue to rule TRP chart for the eighth consecutive week. It is absolutely one of the much-loved shows of Indian television. Talking about the show, Vanraj is trying hard to make his cafe a big success, whereas Anupama has now decided to focus only on her dance academy and not to interfere in Vanraj-Kavya’s affairs. Also Read - Ahead of Indian Idol 12 Finale, Himesh Reshammiya Lauds Arunita Kanjilal's 'Incredible Journey', Fans Claim 'Jeetega Toh Pawandeep Hi'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot of the TRP list for the last six weeks. This comes amid a misunderstanding between Virat and Sai in the show, which has been developed by Pakhi. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan Breaks Silence on Lifetime Bond With Arunita Kanjilal

Imlie: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the third spot on the TRP list.

Indian Idol 12: As the show is preparing for its grand finale, it has come to the third spot with Imlie. It has already been announced that the singing reality show is coming to an end and the grand finale date is likely to be held on August 15. Currently, the top five contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty’s reality stunt show has got decent numbers in its second week itself and bagged fourth position.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: While the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is on the fifth spot.

Super Dancer Chapter 4: The dance reality show is back on the top 5 list with Yeh Hai Chahtein. Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, the dance reality show was out of the list last week. However, this week, it has jumped big and is now on number 5.