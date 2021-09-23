TRP Report Week 37: The TRP report from September 13 to September 19 is out and this week too Rupali Ganguly – Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahtein, Imlie, and Udaariyaan. Based on the recent serial TRP report of Udaariya serial, the show has not gained enough attention from the viewers and has got fewer TRP points.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Development: Anupama's Business Trip With 'Paraye Mard' Anuj Kapadia Leaves Baa Furious

Check out the top 5 shows of this week shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart. Talking about the show, Anuj Kapadia's entry has really impressed the audience. Fans are excited to see Anupama and Anuj's friendship and love life in the coming episodes.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list for a long period of time.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is on the third spot for the first time. The Spin-off of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, toplined by Abrar and Sargun has secured this position after a long time. It airs on Star Plus.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show is back on the fourth spot on the TRP list.

Udaariyaan: Based on the recent serial TRP report of Udaariyaan serial, the show has not gained enough attention from the viewers and has got fewer TRP points. The serial stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Choudhary as the main leads. The serial is based in a small village in Punjab.