Akanksha Chamola on Rs 10 crore alimony claim amid divorce from Gaurav Khanna: ‘Agar mil gaya hota…’

Akanksha Chamola said if she had that kind of money, she would rather use it to explore different parts of the world and travel.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/akanksha-chamola-on-rs-10-crore-alimony-claim-amid-divorce-from-gaurav-khanna-agar-mil-gaya-hota-8522833/ Copy

Akanksha Chamola on divorce with Gaurav Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Akanksha Chamola has addressed the speculation surrounding her divorce from Gaurav Khanna and the reports that she had allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore as alimony. The Lock Upp 2 contestant dismissed the claim and said that if she had actually received such a huge amount, she would not be sitting where she is today.

In an interview with Mashable India, Akanksha was asked about the alleged Rs 10 crore alimony demand. Responding to the speculation, she said, “Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti. Agar sach me mere pas itne paise hote na to main kab ka ye desh chor kar chali gayi hoti (If I had demanded and received that amount, then I would not have cared to sit here. If I had that much money, I would have left the country by now).”

Akanksha added that if she had that kind of money, she would rather use it to explore different parts of the world and travel.

Her marriage to Gaurav became one of the biggest talking points on Lock Upp 2 after Akanksha revealed during the premiere that they were heading for a divorce. Gaurav later entered the show as a guest in the third week and told her that her revelation had shocked both their families. He also spoke about having to deal with the situation with both sides of the family.

During her time on the show, Akanksha made several revelations about her personal life. She revealed that she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav and said she did not want to become a mother. She later shared that she had become asexual.

Speaking about her marriage and her decision regarding motherhood, Akanksha said she does not have a maternal instinct. She said, “99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly, and I am unable to provide him that). For me, I don’t want to put him in that situation,” she said.

Akanksha and Gaurav reportedly met during an audition and fell in love. They got married in 2016 in a three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur. The couple tied the knot on November 24, 2016.