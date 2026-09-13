Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna, removes their pics from Instagram amid divorce and Rs 10 crore alimony controversy

Akanksha Chamola has made a noticeable change to her Instagram amid her ongoing divorce from Gaurav Khanna. She has unfollowed him and removed several pictures featuring the two.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/akanksha-chamola-unfollows-gaurav-khanna-removes-their-pics-from-instagram-amid-divorce-rs-10-crore-alimony-controversy-8523492/ Copy

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s relationship has once again grabbed attention, this time because of a change on social media. Akanksha has unfollowed her estranged husband on Instagram and removed pictures featuring the two from her profile. The move comes as the couple continues to deal with their divorce, which has been discussed publicly for several months. The change has naturally caught the attention of fans, especially because Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna had earlier shared several pictures from their time together. Their separation first became a major talking point when Akanksha spoke about it during her appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While neither has officially linked the Instagram changes to any particular development in their divorce proceedings, the timing has led to plenty of discussion online.

Akanksha Chamola removes photos with Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola has now removed several photographs featuring Gaurav Khanna from her Instagram account. She has also unfollowed him, marking a noticeable change from her earlier social media presence. The development comes after Akanksha recently opened up about her life after the separation. She has spoken about the difficulties of starting over and the judgement that often comes with being a divorced woman.

Read more: Akanksha Chamola on Rs 10 crore alimony claim amid divorce from Gaurav Khanna

The former couple had been married since 2016. Akanksha has previously said that their differences over having children played a major role in their decision to part ways. She revealed that Gaurav wanted children, while she had known for a long time that motherhood was not something she wanted.

Interestingly, Akanksha had earlier said that she and Gaurav were still on talking terms despite their separation. She had also spoken about wanting to remove his surname from her Instagram handle, but said she was facing issues with Meta while trying to make the change.

Akanksha Chamola on Rs 10 crore alimony claim

Alongside the divorce, another controversy surrounding the couple has been the claim that Akanksha Chamola was seeking Rs 10 crore in alimony from Gaurav Khanna. However, Akanksha has strongly denied the reports. In a recent interview with Mashable India, she made it clear that she had neither demanded nor received Rs 10 crore from her estranged husband.

Akanksha said, “Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti. Agar sach me mere pas itne paise hote na to main kab ka ye desh chor kar chali gayi hoti (If I had asked and actually received it, would I be sitting here? If I really had that much money, I would have left this country long ago).”

Akanksha Chamola was last seen in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa while Gaurav Khanna is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.