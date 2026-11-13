Amitabh Bachchan back on KBC 18 sets after doctors advised rest, thanks fans for their prayers -Watch

Amitabh Bachchan returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after health break, thanks fans for their prayers in new promo. Watch!

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Amitabh Bachchan is back on KBC 18 set (PC-Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after taking a short break from work on medical advice. The veteran actor has returned as the host of the popular quiz show and has thanked his fans for their love, prayers and blessings during his absence. Sony Entertainment Television has released a new promo featuring Bachchan’s return to the iconic hot seat.

The promo begins with Amitabh wishing everyone a happy Diwali. He also shares a glimpse of how he celebrated the festival with his family before talking about his special connection with KBC. Calling the show his second home, he said, “Umeed hai ki aap sabki Diwali badi hi shaandar rahi hogi. Humne bhi apno ke sath Diwali manayi, lekin… aur ek aur ghar bhi toh hai. KBC ka yeh manch (I hope all of you had a wonderful Diwali. We too celebrated Diwali with our loved ones, but… there is another home as well, isn’t there? This stage of KBC)”.

In the video, a contestant sitting on the hotseat asks Amitabh about his health. The actor responds warmly by asking the contestant about his well-being. When the contestant says he is doing fine, Bachchan replies, “Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain (If you are doing well, then I am doing well too).”

He also thanked viewers for supporting him during his break and said, “Aap sabke pyaar, duaon aur aashirwad se hum yahan par phir se hazir hain. Usi josh, usi muskan aur bilkul naye episodes ke saath (With all your love, prayers and blessings, I am here once again. With the same enthusiasm, the same smile and absolutely brand-new episodes).”

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Why did Amitabh Bachchan take a break from KBC 18?

The shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 was temporarily stopped after Amitabh Bachchan reportedly felt unwell. During his absence, Sony Entertainment Television aired repeat episodes of the quiz show.

An insider told India Today that the actor’s break was only a precautionary measure. He was advised to rest and recover from a minor health issue. The brief break also led to concerns among fans, who wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

When will new episodes of KBC 18 air?

With Amitabh Bachchan back on the sets, the show is ready to return with fresh episodes. Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 will air from Monday, November 16, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also watch the episodes on Sony LIV.