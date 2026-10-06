Amitabh Bachchan reacts as KBC 18 contestant recalls waiting 5 hours outside Jalsa with his mother

Amitabh Bachchan was left touched when a KBC 18 contestant recalled waiting outside Jalsa for five hours with his mother just to meet the superstar.

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC-Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan got a glimpse of the love he continues to receive from fans during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Contestant Subhoto Bhattacharya shared an emotional memory of visiting Mumbai with his mother and waiting outside Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, for hours just to see the superstar. Subhoto revealed that he first visited Mumbai with his mother in 2024. While he explored several popular places in the city and even attended an IPL match, his mother had one special wish — to see Amitabh Bachchan in person.

KBC contestant recalls waiting outside Jalsa

Knowing about Amitabh’s Sunday tradition of meeting fans outside Jalsa, Subhoto decided to take his mother there. He said they reached the actor’s residence around noon, several hours before Bachchan usually comes out to greet his fans.

He said, “2024 mein main pehli baar Mumbai aaya tha apne mata ji ko leke.. Yahan aakey maine bahut saare monuments wagera, Gateway of Mumbai dekha.. IPL match bhi dekha.. lekin phir Mummy ka asha poora nahi hua woh bol rahein the… Bachchan ji se kab milege? Mujhe maalum tha aap har Sunday 5 baje Jalsa main apne fans se milte hain toh hum Sunday mein 12 baje Jalsa ke aage khade ho gaye. Aur 12 baje iski maaniyan aap, fans ke sailaab aane lagi. Maine apne jeevan mein aisa fans ka sailaab kabhi nahi dekha tha… Toh hum 12 baje se leke 5 baje tak aapke Jalsa ke bahar the… aur jab 5 baje aapka darshan hua, woh main kabhi nahi bhool sakunga sir.”

The story appeared to touch Bachchan, who responded with his usual warmth and humour. The actor told Subhoto, “Agar humko pehle pata hota ki aap aane wale hain, toh hum phatak khol dete aur aapko andar…”

Bachchan then addressed Subhoto’s mother and invited her to inform him the next time she visits. He warmly said, “Mata ji, agli baar aisa hi kijiyega. Humko pehle bata dijiyega ki aap aane wali hain.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday tradition at Jalsa

For decades, fans have gathered outside Jalsa every Sunday hoping to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has previously spoken about the tradition, which dates back to 1982.

What started as fans waiting outside his home has become one of the most recognisable traditions associated with the superstar. Even after several decades in the film industry, Bachchan continues to step out and greet the crowds gathered outside his residence.