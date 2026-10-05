Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after knee injury on KBC 18 set: ‘Struggling to find sleep’

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his struggle to get enough sleep after recently injuring his knee on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

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Amitabh Bachchan health update (PC-Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his health and the need to get enough rest after recently injuring his knee on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The veteran actor said he has been struggling to find enough time to sleep, even though he believes proper sleep is important for the body to recover. In his latest blog post, Amitabh spoke about trying to sleep early and wake up early for work. He wrote, “They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body .. and I struggle to find the time to follow that… But tonight is a try… now to retire early and be up for a early wake for work .. it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal .. that gives immense power to run to its destination, in time .. and I must run to the bed.”

Amitabh Bachchan reveals knee injury on KBC

Amitabh had recently worried fans when he revealed that he had slipped and injured his knee during the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati. During an episode, the actor entered the set and quickly took his seat instead of doing his usual opening monologue while standing. He explained, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

Amitabh pointed towards his left knee while talking about the injury. After noticing the audience’s concerned reactions, he reassured them that the injury was not serious. He said he would still stand while hosting the contestants but had some difficulty standing for the opening monologue.

Amitabh Bachchan spotted at event with Jaya Bachchan

Despite his injury, Amitabh was later spotted in Mumbai at a book launch event with his wife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. Legendary writer Gulzar was also present at the event and was seen sharing a laugh with the couple.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films

Amitabh will return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, which also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. He is also reportedly associated with Aankhen 2, although details about the project remain limited.

The actor also has Section 84 in his upcoming projects. The courtroom drama is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post-production.