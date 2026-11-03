Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly approaches court over alleged misuse of her identity on adult websites

The Anupamaa star has raised concerns about online material allegedly using her likeness without permission and is seeking its removal.

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Rupali Ganguly seeks removal of morphed videos (PC: Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly has become a familiar face in Indian households through her television roles, especially her performance in Anupamaa. Beyond her work on screen, the actress has built a strong public identity over the years. However, the growing use of digital technology has raised concerns about how celebrities’ photographs and personal identities can be used online without their permission. The issue has become particularly serious with the rise of artificial intelligence and manipulated images. Ganguly has now sought legal intervention over the alleged misuse of her identity, bringing attention to the need for greater protection of personal images in the digital space.

Rupali Ganguly approaches Bombay High Court over alleged misuse of images

According to Live Law, Rupali Ganguly has approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. The actress has raised concerns about the unauthorised use of her photographs, videos and other personal attributes across online and offline platforms.

Her plea reportedly highlights the circulation of AI-generated deepfake images and morphed videos allegedly featuring her on adult websites. Ganguly has sought the removal of objectionable content and legal protection against further misuse of her identity.

What has Rupali Ganguly sought through her legal plea?

Through her lawyer, Sana Khan, Ganguly has reportedly requested the court to direct the removal of objectionable material associated with her from various platforms. The plea also seeks safeguards against the unauthorised commercial and digital use of her name, image and likeness.

The actress has raised concerns about her photographs and videos allegedly being used without permission by several businesses. These reportedly include boutiques operating online and offline, celebrity booking agencies, artist management firms and online portals. The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing before Justice Madhav Jamdar on November 4.

Rupali Ganguly’s television career

Rupali Ganguly is among the most recognised actors in Indian television. She is the daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly and began her acting journey as a child artist in the film Saaheb. She later appeared in television shows such as Sanjivani and gained widespread popularity for playing Monisha in the comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her performance in the show remains one of her best-known roles.

How Anupamaa made Rupali Ganguly a household name

After taking a break from acting to focus on her family, Ganguly returned to television in 2020 with Anupamaa. Her portrayal of a homemaker who begins to rediscover her identity and self-worth connected with viewers across the country. The show became a major television success and further strengthened her popularity. Her latest legal move has also brought the wider issue of digital privacy and personality rights into focus.