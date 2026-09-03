Asim Riaz responds to Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan after ‘nuisance value’ remark amid Himanshi Khurana row: ‘TV industry aunties and…’

Asim Riaz has reacted to Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan’s comments about his behaviour on Battleground. The reality star took to X with a sharp response.

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Asim Riaz hits back at Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan after 'nuisance value' remark (PC: Instagram)

Asim Riaz has once again found himself at the centre of a social media controversy. The reality star has responded after Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan discussed his stint on Battleground and questioned his claims about his impact on reality shows. Rubina Dilaik had recently opened up about her experience on the show and called Asim Riaz a “nuisance value”, while also criticising his alleged behaviour towards the creative team. Hina Khan agreed with her views during the conversation. Asim did not mention either actress by name in his response. Instead, he took to X and shared a post aimed at those discussing his career and his role in reality television.

What did Asim Riaz say about Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan?

Reacting to the viral clip from The4POV podcast, Asim Riaz wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had seen another clip where “TV industry aunties and uncles” were talking about how he brings TRP to every reality show he does. He then appeared to stand by his earlier claims, writing that the answer was “YES, I DO”.

He wrote, “I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry.”

I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2026

The post came days after Rubina Dilaik spoke about Asim Riaz on podcast The4POV, where she recalled his alleged conduct while working on Battleground. She questioned his claims that his presence was responsible for the popularity or TRPs of shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Battleground. Hina was also part of the podcast conversation and agreed with Rubina’s comments.

What did Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan say about Asim Riaz?

Rubina Dilaik called Asim Riaz ‘nuisance value’ on the podcast The4POV, and said, “He claimed that he was the TRP on the shows, for him Bigg Boss became such a hit, and Khatron Ke Khiladi became hyped. Because of him, Battleground was this…really? Jis thaali mein khata hain uss thaali mein thukta hain. Woh itni badtameezi se creatives se baat karta tha mujhe genuinely bohot bura lagta hai (He bites the hand that feeds him. He used to speak to the creatives so rudely; it genuinely upsets me a lot)”

She further added, “The show on which I am working, I will always respect the team that makes it work in the first place. They are my family. How can anyone question them and abuse them so many times? Everyone used to make him understand… unfortunately, a reality show, and where is he today?” Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal agreed with her on this point.

Context : They are backbiting hence he calls them aunties, it has nothing to do with their age / appearance.#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/v2O2476UKP — Apolitical Nationalist (@Bindas_Banda_) September 2, 2026

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana row

Asim Riaz’s latest reaction comes at a time when he is already involved in a separate public fallout with his ex-girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The two, who met on Bigg Boss 13 and dated for several years, announced their separation in December 2023.

Their recent exchange began after discussions around the reasons behind their breakup, including religious differences which Himanshi Khurana shared in a podcast with Paras Chhabra. Asim has denied claims that he pressured Himanshi to change her religion. Himanshi later warned that she had evidence of her own and would not remain silent if she felt her image was being tarnished.

With the Rubina-Hina comments now drawing a new response from Asim, the reality star continues to remain in the spotlight.