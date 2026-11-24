Avinash Mishra apologises to Eisha Singh after breakup, says ‘If anyone is to be blamed, it’s me’

Avinash Mishra has confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh and taken responsibility for their separation, apologising to the actress and her family. The actor also urged fans not to drag their families and friends into the matter and requested privacy.

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Avinash and Eisha (PC -Instagram)

After days of speculation surrounding their relationship, television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have reportedly decided to go their separate ways. The breakup rumours began after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon, allegations of Avinash cheating on Eisha started doing the rounds on social media. Now, Avinash has confirmed their separation and taken responsibility for what happened between them.

On Monday, Avinash addressed the controversy through a video shared on his Instagram Stories. He apologised to Eisha and her family, clarifying that he never intended to hurt them. He said, “During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it’s me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it’s me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologise.”

The actor also requested people not to involve their families and friends in the matter. He urged fans to stop sending threats and give both of them privacy. Avinash added, “This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It’s between two people, please don’t send threats to our families or friends. Obviously I need to work on myself, I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I’ll be back and let’s put an end to this.”

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Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh first met on Bigg Boss 18, where they became close friends. Their growing bond soon caught viewers’ attention, with many speculating that they were more than just friends. After the show, the two worked together in several music videos, and their on-screen and off-screen chemistry further fuelled dating rumours. However, they continued to describe their relationship as friendship. The duo eventually confirmed their relationship on the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga. This came after a video of Avinash confessing his love for Eisha at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 18 success bash went viral.