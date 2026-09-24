Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Ishwar Thakur in ICU, family seeks financial help

TV actor Ishwar Thakur Ho, known for F.I.R and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, hospitalised with kidney infection; family says ‘Spent all savings’

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Ishwar Thakur (PC- Twitter)

Television actor Ishwar Thakur, known for his work in F.I.R., Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and May I Come In Madam?, has been hospitalised in Thane, Maharashtra. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for a serious kidney infection, with his family appealing for financial assistance to help cover his medical expenses. Ishwar’s sister Jayshree shared an update about his health on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. She said that his condition is serious and requested people to support the family through crowdfunding.

Her statement read, “A Humble Appeal for Help. I am Jayshree, the sister of Ishwar Thakur. My brother’s health is currently in a very serious condition, and I am making a humble appeal to you for help. What happened? My brother has developed a severe kidney infection. An infection caused by a wound on his leg has spread throughout his body.”

According to Jayshree, doctors admitted Ishwar to the ICU after his condition became critical. She said the family has already used its savings for his treatment and is now struggling to manage the rising medical costs.

“We have spent all our savings on his treatment so far, to the best of our ability. However, we are now in urgent need of financial assistance to cover the costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical expenses. It has become extremely difficult for us to bear these mounting expenses on our own. I humbly request you to please support us financially, if possible. Even a small contribution from you would mean a great deal to us during this difficult time. Please try to help us at the earliest, to the extent possible.”

Jayshree also said that Ishwar’s treatment is being carried out under the supervision of their family doctor, who has been aware of his medical condition. The family wants to continue his treatment under the same doctor’s care.

Ishwar Thakur’s sister reveals how infection spread

In an interview with HT City, Jayshree spoke about Ishwar’s health problems and revealed that his current condition is linked to an old wound on his foot.

“It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the COVID lockdown. He’s diabetic, so the wound didn’t heal, and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two to three days ago, his condition deteriorated, and we rushed him to the hospital. He’s been unresponsive ever since.”

Ishwar Thakur’s television career

Ishwar Thakur is known for his supporting and comic roles in several popular Hindi television shows. He has been part of shows including F.I.R., Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.

In F.I.R., he played the character of Golu, while he appeared as Anurag in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

The actor has also spoken publicly about his health and financial struggles in the past. In 2023, Ishwar revealed that he was dealing with kidney-related health problems and financial difficulties while also supporting his family. At the time, he said that some of his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! co-stars had helped him financially.