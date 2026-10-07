Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam’s Mumbai cafe robbed, shares CCTV video: ‘Picked up the whole cash counter’

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam has revealed that her Mumbai cafe was robbed. The actress shared CCTV footage of the incident and said she has filed an FIR.

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Archana Gautam (PC: Instagram)

Archana Gautam has found herself dealing with an unexpected incident away from the television screen. The Bigg Boss 16 fame actress and reality star has revealed that her Mumbai cafe, Oye Churros, was robbed. Archana took to social media to share CCTV footage of the incident, showing the alleged thief entering the cafe and taking away the cash counter. The incident has left Archana upset, particularly because she said the cafe was built with a lot of hard work and her own savings. Along with sharing the footage, she urged people to be careful about the security of their homes and businesses. She also confirmed that she has approached the police and filed an FIR in connection with the incident.

Archana Gautam’s Mumbai cafe robbed

According to Archana Gautam, the theft took place at her cafe, Oye Churros, in Mumbai. She shared CCTV footage on Instagram in which a person can be seen entering the premises and allegedly taking away the entire cash counter. She wrote, “Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business. I have made this cafe with lots of love and hard work, with my deposit. Each thing I have attached to hard work myself. But a thief entered my cafe and picked up the whole cash counter.”

While sharing the footage, Archana expressed her shock over the incident and questioned why her cafe had been targeted. She also said that the person damaged the cafe while getting inside.

Archana said she was sharing the CCTV footage so that her followers could remain alert and take steps to improve security at their own homes and businesses. Reports said the incident took place in the early hours of the morning.

The actress also spoke about how much effort had gone into setting up the cafe. She said she had invested her savings in the business and had personally worked on putting things together.

Archana Gautam files FIR, requests Mumbai police to take action

Following the theft, Archana confirmed that she had filed an FIR. She has also requested the Mumbai Police to identify the person seen in the CCTV footage and take appropriate legal action. She added in her post, “I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you.”

The actor urged people to stay alert and pay attention to the security of their businesses. She also said that Mumbai had always felt like a safe city to her, which made the incident particularly upsetting.

The latest reports confirm that an FIR has been filed, although there has been no official police update publicly identifying a suspect in the case at the time of writing.

In October 2025, Archana ventured into the food business with her Mumbai cafe, Oye Churros. The cafe has since been another part of her professional journey outside television.