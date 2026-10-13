Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey talks about Bhojpuri actor Nirahua’s marriage and past relationships, ‘Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi’

A conversation about relationships took an interesting turn on Bigg Boss 20 when Mahhi Vij asked Aamrapali Dubey about Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s marriage and past relationships. Here’s what she said.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-aamrapali-dubey-talks-about-bhojpuri-actor-dinesh-lal-yadav-aka-nirahua-marriage-past-relationships-8535678/ Copy

Aamrapali Dubey’s remark on Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s love life (PC: Instagram)

Personal conversations often become a major talking point inside the Bigg Boss house, and the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 was no different. In Bigg Boss 20’s latest episode Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey’s conversation about her personal life when contestant Mahhi Vij brought up her relationship status and her long-standing association with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. What began as a casual discussion about being single soon moved to the Bhojpuri star’s marriage and whether he had been in relationships before becoming an actor. Aamrapali responded to Mahhi’s questions, while the conversation also brought attention back to the rumours that have surrounded the two actors for years.

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij questions Aamrapali Dubey about Nirahua

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij spoke to Aamrapali Dubey about her relationship status. When Mahhi asked why she did not have a boyfriend, Aamrapali said she had been single for years. She also made it clear that a person’s weight had nothing to do with whether they could find a partner.

The conversation started with Mahhi asking Aamrapali, “Boyfriend nahi hai? (Don’t have a boyfriend?) ” Mahhi then teased her and said, “Ab toh patle hoke ja rahe ho, ab toh ban hi jayega (You’re all set now; it’s bound to work out)” Aamrapali said, “Motape se boyfriend nahi hai aisa nahi hai. There are many people who like motapa (It’s not that you don’t have a boyfriend because of obesity. There are plenty of people who are overweight).” Aamrapali also mentioned about Pawan Singh but shared that he was going through a divorce and that they did not share a particularly good equation.

E 37 day 36

@HotstarReality

#bb20 #biggboss20 #amarpali #scoutop #gullu #qaiz https://t.co/Fgaqtrdkn2 — biggbossnews (@bigbossnesws) October 12, 2026

Mahhi then brought up Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, saying she had seen Aamrapali with the actor and his children in Bandra. This led to questions about his marriage and personal life. Mahhi recalled seeing Aamrapali with Nirahua and his children in Bandra. The conversation then moved to the actor’s marriage, with Aamrapali explaining that his wife was a homemaker and that theirs was an arranged marriage. “She is a housewife. Arranged marriage. Wo actor bane usse pehle hi unki shaadi ho gayi thi. She is a housewife. It was an arranged marriage. He got married before he became an actor (She is a housewife. Arranged marriage. She was married before she became an actor. She is a housewife. It was an arranged marriage. He got married before he became an actor), Aamrapali said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Aamrapali explained that Nirahua had an arranged marriage and that he had got married before entering the film industry. When Mahhi asked whether he had ever had girlfriends, the actress replied, “Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi (He must have had girlfriends)”

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij reveals why she asked Aamrapali Dubey about Nirahua

After her conversation with Aamrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij spoke to other housemates and explained that she had wanted to bring up the rumours linking the Bhojpuri actors. She said she chose to approach the subject indirectly rather than ask Aamrapali about the speculation straight away.

Recalling the earlier conversation, she said, “Mujhe ek point pe aana tha uske saath. Maine kaha, maine toh tumhare bahut charche sune hain Nirahua ke saath, indirect way mein bola… (I wanted to bring up a specific point with her. I said speaking indirectly, ‘I’ve heard a lot of talk about you and Nirahua’.)”

Aamrapali, however, did not reveal any new details confirming the rumours about her relationship with Nirahua.

Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, have been linked by rumours for years. The two actors have worked together in several Bhojpuri films, and their popular on-screen pairing has often led fans to speculate about their off-screen relationship. However, in previous interviews Aamrapali shared that the two are very good friends.