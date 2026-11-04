Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan breaks silence on Love Gill hug controversy, reveals wife received threatening DMs

Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan calls out trolls for targeting wife and sister after Love Gill video controversy

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Aasif Khan and Love Gill (PC-Instagram

Actor Aasif Khan has spoken about the online abuse his family faced following the controversy around his viral hug video with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill. The Panchayat actor, who was recently eliminated from Salman Khan’s reality show, revealed that his wife, Zeba Khan, received abusive messages and threats even after she publicly defended him.

Aasif said he never imagined that a simple hug inside the Bigg Boss house would turn into such a major controversy. He recalled watching the viral clip with his wife and said they had actually laughed about it together. He also appreciated the way Zeba handled the situation and responded to the criticism.

However, the actor was shocked when his wife later showed him the messages she had received from trolls. Recalling the incident, Aasif said, “She showed her DMs and said, ‘Boys are sending me messages like these, threatening me and hurling abuses at me.’ They are even abusing my sister in her DMs.”

He also questioned the double standards of people who criticised him for allegedly raising his voice at Love Gill but had no hesitation in targeting his wife and sister with abusive messages.

What happened between Aasif Khan and Love Gill?

The controversy started during the third week of Bigg Boss 20, when a video from an elimination nomination round went viral. Love, who was sitting next to Aasif, was seen hugging him. In another moment, when Aasif did not completely return the hug, Love appeared to take his hand and place it around herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita | Lifestyle | daily routine | married life (@itsankitaphalke)

Their closeness had also attracted attention in other episodes. In another clip from the house, Love was seen sitting on Aasif’s legs while he was lying on the bed.

After the video sparked discussions online, Zeba took to Instagram to defend her husband and respond to people questioning their marriage. She wrote, “You’ll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you’ll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don’t make the game a judgment of someone’s character or marriage.”

Aasif Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 journey ends

Aasif was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode after receiving fewer votes. His eviction left several housemates emotional.

Before leaving the show, the actor performed his BB News segment for the final time. Following his eviction, Aasif shared a post describing his experience on the reality show as one of the most beautiful chapters of his life.