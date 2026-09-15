Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan questions makers after being nominated for eviction as punishment, ‘Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho’

Bigg Boss 20 took an unexpected turn when the nomination task was cancelled and Aasif Khan, Rohed Khan, and ScoutOP were directly nominated for eviction. Aasif did not hold back his frustration and questioned the decision.

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Aasif Khan (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has already started bringing plenty of drama inside the house, and the latest nomination twist has left Aasif Khan unhappy. What started as a regular nomination task took an unexpected turn after Bigg Boss cancelled the entire process. The decision came after some contestants were found discussing and planning their nominations, which is against the show’s rules. As a punishment, Aasif Khan, Rohed Khan, and ScoutOP were directly nominated for eviction. Yung DSA, who was also involved in the discussion, was spared because he was the captain of the house. The decision did not go down well with Aasif, who openly questioned the fairness of the game.

Bigg Boss 20 nomination task gets cancelled

Bigg Boss 20 nomination task initially appeared to be progressing normally, with contestants choosing the housemates they wanted to nominate. However, Bigg Boss later cancelled the entire task after discovering that some contestants had discussed the nomination process beforehand. The rule violation changed the entire nomination equation.

What the f biggboss exposed this launda gang so badly #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/8S7895aWvR — (@Frozen_pratik) September 14, 2026

Instead of the contestants facing the consequences of their individual nominations, Bigg Boss decided to punish those who had been involved in discussing the nominations. Aasif Khan, Rohed Khan, and ScoutOP were consequently put up for eviction. Yung, despite being part of the discussion, was not nominated because of his captaincy immunity.

Aasif Khan questions makers, calls Bigg Boss 20 game unfair

Aasif Khan was particularly upset with the decision. He made it clear that he did not agree with the punishment and felt that the game was becoming unfair. He also questioned why he should be sent home when he believed the situation could have been handled differently. Aasif said that the game had started feeling unfair to him. He also made it clear that he was not going to quietly accept the decision.

He said, “Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai.Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya? Aagar aisa hai toh hume batana chahiye tha pehle (The game itself has started to feel unfair to me. Were they brought here just to win? If that’s the case, we should have been told beforehand). It would have been fair if Bigg Boss just announced that these four contestants discussed nominations and I am nominating them for eviction.”

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The actor went on to say that if Bigg Boss wanted to send him home, they could do so, but he would continue to fight rather than back down. His reaction added another layer to the ongoing drama around the nominations.

bhai asif why are u calling out #BiggBoss20 makers, have you never seen this story before and how it goes down? isko toh bohot sunayenge ab WKV pe firstly these guys broke a rule, they don’t even feel sorry, uparse ab makers ko qstn kar rahe hai! — • (@Swaraaaxpvt) September 14, 2026

Aasif Khan ready to fight back in Bigg Boss 20

The punishment nomination could now become an important moment in Aasif Khan’s journey on the show. Being directly nominated puts him at risk of eviction, but his reaction suggests that he is not planning to take the decision lightly.

He said, “If they are trying to break my friendship with you all and want me to go backbite about you to others, then that’s not going to happen. Ghar bhejna hai ghar bhejdo. Maa kasam agar mujhe Bigg Boss se ladna padega na, Bigg Boss se bhi ladunga. Mereko lag raha jaan bujh ke bhej rahe hain (If they want to send me home, let them. I swear, if I have to fight Bigg Boss, I’ll fight Bigg Boss too. I feel like they’re sending me back on purpose).”

The controversy also comes at a time when Bigg Boss 20 is still finding its rhythm, with housemates already getting involved in arguments, alliances, and disagreements. With the eviction process now underway, all eyes will be on whether Aasif, Rohed, or Scout manages to survive the latest twist.