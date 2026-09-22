Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba speaks up on viral clips showing his closeness with Love Gill, says ‘Bas, bahut hua’

Aasif Khan’s viral moments with Love Gill have sparked discussion among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. Now, his wife Zeba has addressed the chatter and shared her side of the story.

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Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba reacts to his viral clips with Love Gill from Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Twitter)

Aasif Khan’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken another turn after some of his moments with fellow contestant Love Gill started making waves online. Short clips from the show have been widely shared, with viewers discussing the equation between the two contestants and even bringing Aasif’s marriage into the conversation. Amid the growing chatter, Aasif’s wife Zeba has now decided to speak up. Rather than letting a few viral moments define her relationship, she has asked viewers to look at the bigger picture and watch Aasif’s complete journey inside the house.

Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba reacts to viral clips with Love Gill

Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba addressed the social media discussion through a detailed post, making it clear that she did not want her marriage to be judged on the basis of a few seconds from the reality show. The videos circulating online showed Aasif Khan and Love Gill sharing affectionate moments, including hugs. These clips led to questions from some viewers about their equation, particularly because Aasif is married.

In a shared statement, she wrote, “As Aasif’s wife, I think it is important to say this once, from my heart and with complete clarity. To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him – I’m talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

She suggested that watching the complete context would give viewers a better understanding of Aasif and his behaviour inside the house.

Zeba says her marriage with Aasif Khan is secure

In her statement, Zeba strongly defended her relationship with Aasif Khan. She said that their relationship is secure and that their understanding remains strong. Zeba also pointed out that Aasif has spoken about her, their life and their relationship during his time on the show. According to her, those conversations cannot be captured in a few seconds of a viral video.

She wrote, “You’ll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you’ll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify.”

Some people just know one way to survive in this game.. “fake connection”… that’s only gameplay they got #LoveGill looking really desperate to form a connection with #AasifKhan & it’s looking cringe #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/HlUEy9sLgk — Max (@Mad_Max69ton) September 20, 2026

Several clips from the live feed have drawn attention online, particularly moments involving Love Gill and Aasif Khan. In one widely shared video, Love could be seen holding on Aasif, while another clip appeared to show her staying close to him. The footage quickly became a topic of discussion among viewers, with some raising a lot of questions, especially given that Aasif is married.

Imagine being married or committed and still flirting and romancing like this Then they go around slut-shaming, mocking and calling other people names. The hypocrisy is honestly embarrassing. I feel bad for their partners and families.#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/rmmJAmAn7S — ༘⋆ (@KaleshiLady) September 21, 2026

Zeba asks fans to watch Aasif Khan’s 24×7 Bigg Boss live feed

Reacting to the speculation, Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba asked viewers to watch the 24×7 live feed instead of forming opinions from short clips that appear on social media. Her message focused on asking viewers to look beyond the viral clips and follow Aasif’s complete journey on Bigg Boss 20.

She further wrote, “Please refer to the 24*7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media.” She expressed that some specific clips or moments could create a particular narrative, but they do not tell the entire story.

She further asked viewers not to connect the contestants’ gameplay with their personal relationships or character. Her message was that everyone inside the Bigg Boss house is playing their own game and should be allowed to do so.

She concluded by saying, “Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don’t make the game a judgment of someone’s character or marriage. So, to everyone watching – watch Aasif, watch his journey, see the person for yourself, and support him for who he truly is. A few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth.”

The discussion comes as Aasif continues to remain in the spotlight on the reality show. Known for his role as Ganesh in Panchayat, the actor has been involved in several conversations and confrontations since entering the Bigg Boss 20 house.