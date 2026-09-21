Bigg Boss 20: After Salman Khan’s reaction, Pakistani RJ apologises for remarks about Katrina Kaif, says ‘Body shaming was never’

The Pakistani radio jockey has addressed the backlash over his comments about Katrina Kaif, offering an explanation and saying that his remarks were intended as humour rather than an attempt to offend.

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Pakistani RJ apologises after Salman Khan’s strong reaction on Bigg Boss (PC: Twitter)

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought Katrina Kaif into the conversation after comments about her appearance following motherhood came under scrutiny. Salman Khan addressed the issue while speaking about the trolling directed at the actor and questioned why anyone would comment on her body at a time when she is spending time with her family. The discussion soon had a reaction outside the Bigg Boss house as well. A Pakistani radio jockey who had made remarks about Katrina’s post-pregnancy weight has now responded to the criticism and shared an apology on social media.

Pakistani RJ apologises to Katrina Kaif

Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris has apologised to Katrina Kaif after Salman Khan referred to his remarks during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Waris had earlier commented on Katrina’s appearance after she attended the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. His comments attracted criticism online and Pakistani actor Ali Zafar also spoke against the remarks and supported Katrina.

Sharing a video and a written message, Waris said he had reflected on his comments after watching Salman’s segment on Bigg Boss. He wrote, “SORRY KATRINA KAIF, From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned it yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I’m also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine.”

What did Ejaz Waris say in his apology video?

In the video, Waris explained that he had watched the Bigg Boss segment in which Salman mentioned his comments. He said he realised that he should not have made those remarks and added that he is a fan of both Salman and Katrina.

“I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn’t have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn’t have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don’t know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words.”

See complete viral video of Ejaz Waris here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D R E J A Z W A R I S (@drejazwaris)

Why did Salman Khan address Katrina Kaif’s trolling?

Salman spoke about the issue while discussing the comments made about Katrina after her pregnancy. He questioned why people were focusing on her weight and appearance after she had recently become a mother. He also pointed out that weight changes after pregnancy are common and said Katrina would get fit again when she returned to films. Salman further said that she should be allowed to spend time with her family.

The actor also criticised people who use anonymous identities to comment on others’ appearances. His remarks came as Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar dealt with several conversations around online trolling and personal attacks.

Rohed Khan becomes first Bigg Boss 20 contestant to leave

The same Weekend Ka Vaar episode also marked the first eviction of Bigg Boss 20. Rohed Khan was eliminated after being nominated alongside Aasif Khan and ScoutOP following a rule violation involving discussions about nominations. He received fewer audience votes than the other nominated contestants and became the first contestant to leave the season.