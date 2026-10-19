Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi evicted as Uditi Singh and Mary Kom survive elimination in Salman Khan’s show

The latest elimination has changed the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house, with Aman Gandhi becoming the latest contestant to leave the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

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Aman Gandhi out, Uditi Singh and Mary Kom stay in the race (PC: Twitter)

Every week inside the Bigg Boss 20 house brings new challenges as contestants try to win the audience’s support and secure their place in the competition. While some housemates have managed to draw attention through their strong opinions and friendships, others have struggled to make a lasting impression. The latest elimination has brought an end to one contestant’s journey after five weeks on the show. With the competition becoming more intense, the remaining housemates will now have to rethink their strategies as they move closer to the next stage of Salman Khan‘s reality show.

Aman Gandhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after low votes

Television actor Aman Gandhi has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 after receiving fewer votes than the other nominated contestants. He was in the bottom three for the second consecutive week, alongside boxer Mary Kom and Uditi Singh. Although all three faced the risk of eviction, Aman failed to receive enough audience support to continue his journey.

This season introduced a lifeline system under which every contestant entered the house with two additional chances to avoid elimination. Aman’s position became more difficult after he lost his first lifeline in an earlier voting round. With his second chance unable to save him, the actor became the latest contestant to leave the competition.

Why did Aman Gandhi struggle inside the house?

Aman spent five weeks in the Bigg Boss 20 house but found it difficult to establish himself as a strong contender. While he participated in discussions and shared his opinions, his game lacked consistency. He also struggled to form close bonds with fellow contestants, which may have affected his standing in the competition.

In a reality show where relationships, task performances and individual personalities can influence audience support, maintaining a clear game plan is important. Aman’s inability to create a consistent presence became a challenge as the competition progressed.

Nakul Dhull controversy involving Aman Gandhi

One of the recent talking points involving Aman centred on wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull. Nakul reportedly made remarks about Aman’s sexuality and sexual experimentation that left the actor uncomfortable.

Aman did not confront Nakul immediately but later spoke about the incident with other housemates. Some contestants questioned why he had not responded at the time. The discussion added another layer of tension inside the house and brought attention to the way personal comments are handled among contestants.

Will Nakul Dhull re-enter the Bigg Boss 20 house?

According to updates circulating on Bigg Boss fan pages, Nakul Dhull may return to the house with the support of the new captain, ScoutOP. Reports suggest Bigg Boss could offer him two options, although the exact conditions and outcome have not been officially confirmed. His possible return is expected to create fresh drama, particularly for contestants such as Mahhi Vij and Qazi Touqeer.

If Nakul does re-enter, his presence could reopen earlier disagreements and change the dynamics among the housemates. Viewers will have to wait for the episode to see whether the reported twist takes place.