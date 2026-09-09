Bigg Boss 20: Amrapali Dubey REACTS to Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ remark, apologises to Bhojpuri fans- Watch

Amrapali Dubey addressed the comment during a conversation inside the Bigg Boss house and explained why she felt the remark could upset people outside the show.

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Amrapali Dubey upset over Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ remark (PC: Twitter)

A seemingly casual joke inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has turned into a moment of clarification between Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey. A remark involving the word “Bhabhi” did not sit well with Amrapali, who felt that it could be misunderstood by people familiar with Bhojpuri culture. Instead of allowing the matter to grow into a bigger issue, the two contestants later spoke about it. Amrapali explained her concern while Mahhi clarified that she had no intention of targeting the Bhojpuri industry. The two eventually addressed the audience and apologised to Bhojpuri fans while making it clear that the comment was meant only as a joke.

What did Mahhi Vij say?

The conversation began when Amrapali was changing her clothes and indirectly asked Qazi Touqeer to leave the changing area. Mahhi helped convey the message to Qazi and he eventually stepped out. After Qazi left Mahhi made a joking comment about the situation. She said, “Jata nahi yaha se, uske man tha dekhne ka. Keh raha, ‘Maine dekhna hai Bhabhi ko saree pehnte hue.’”

The remark soon became a point of discussion inside the house. Amrapali later decided to speak directly with Mahhi about how the comment could be perceived.

Amrapali Dubey raises concern with Mahhi

While talking to Mahhi Amrapali explained that the word “Bhabhi” carries a particular sense of respect in Bhojpuri culture. She said, “Yaar Mahhi ji, Bhojpuri culture mein bhabhi ji wala mazaak… woh log offence na lein bas.”

Mahhi then explained that she understood the cultural meaning attached to the term. She responded, “Mujhe pata hai bhabhi maa samaan hoti hai.” The exchange did not turn into a major confrontation. Instead both contestants discussed the possibility that the joke could be interpreted differently outside the house.

Mahhi Vij clarifies her remark

Mahhi subsequently made it clear that her comment was not directed at the Bhojpuri industry or its audience. Addressing the camera she said, “Guys, maine bhabhi Bhojpuri ke usme nahi bola. Main sirf masti kar rahi thi.” Amrapali also joined her in addressing viewers and offered a broader message about the respect associated with the term.

She said, “We love our Bhabhis and Bhaujis. We genuinely love you.” The clarification helped bring the conversation to a close without the issue escalating further.

Watch viral video of Amrapali Dubey here

Amrapali called out Mahi for Demeaning Bhabhis and took a strong stand. She’s truly one of the strongest women in this house!

#BB20 #AmrapaliDubey #Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/neh4K7zqEo — Rishi Rajpal (@Rishirajpal101) September 9, 2026

Amrapali Dubey in Bigg Boss 20

Amrapali Dubey is one of the 16 contestants competing in Bigg Boss 20. The popular Bhojpuri actress is known for films including Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Raja Babu, Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3. The Salman Khan-hosted season premiered on September 6, 2026. New episodes are available on JioHotstar at 9 pm and are broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.