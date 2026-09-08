Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan reacts to ‘Bachi’ remark in heated fight with Amrapali Dubey and Mahi Vij, ‘I am not a child’

Bigg Boss 20 has already seen its major clash in the first week as Arishfa Khan hits back after being called ‘bachi’. Her argument with Amrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij quickly turns heated.

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Arishfa Khan gets into a heated fight with Amrapali Dubey (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has just begun but the drama inside the house is already picking up pace. Arishfa Khan, who entered the show as one of the youngest contestants, has found herself at the centre of a heated exchange with Amrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij. What started with Arishfa objecting to being treated like a child soon turned into a much bigger argument. The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo gives a glimpse of Arishfa losing her patience as she tells the housemates that although they may consider her a child, she believes she has a sharper mind than them. The conversation quickly takes an uncomfortable turn in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 20: Amrapali Dubey calls Arishfa Khan ‘Bachi’

Arishfa Khan’s issue with being called a “bachi” did not begin with the latest argument. In the previous episode, Qazi Touqeer referred to her as a “little girl”, which clearly did not sit well with her.

In latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Arishfa made it clear that she did not want the other contestants to treat her differently simply because she is younger than many of them. The subject comes up again in the new promo, where Arishfa tells the housemates that they may see her as a child, but she believes she is mentally sharper than them.

Arishfa tells all the Bigg Boss 20 housemates, ” He (Qazi Touqeer) call me bacha (child). You all think I’m a child, but I have a sharper mind than all of you.” Amrapali Dubey responds, “Friend, the reel is being cut, the reel is being cut… Stop it.” Arishfa immediately hits back, “I don’t need to get the reel cut; my reel gets cut like this.”

Amrapali responds by making a remark about Arishfa’s reels, leading to a quick exchange between the two. The conversation then becomes more serious as other housemates join in.

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Bigg Boss 20 latest update: Arishfa Khan calls housemates ‘Hypocrites’

Things take another turn when Arishfa Khan calls the housemates “hypocrites”. Her comment immediately catches Mahhi Vij’s attention. Mahhi questions Arishfa about whom she is referring to, and Arishfa makes it clear that she is talking to her. The two then exchange words, with Mahhi asking Arishfa what is wrong with her. Arishfa, meanwhile, maintains that she is simply speaking to Mahhi directly.

The argument does not stop there. Amrapali also gets involved and tells Arishfa not to touch her while continuing the conversation. At one point, Amrapali again refers to her as a child and tells her to go and get some hot water.

Further in the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Amrapali interrupts and yells at Arishfa, teasing her, “Child, you can’t speak… go get some hot water.” Arishfa appears visibly annoyed by the way the conversation is unfolding and accuses the housemates of being disrespectful.

In the previous episode she told Qazi Touqeer that she was not a child and asked him to stop calling her one. She said, “I am not a child, so stop calling me a child. Shut up and listen to me. Don’t give me any orders. I’ve seen people giving me orders, but I won’t listen to anyone. Don’t speak to me later.”

The exchange comes just days after the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, but it already gives viewers an early glimpse of the different personalities inside the house. And considering how quickly this disagreement escalated, viewers may see more clashes between the contestants in the days ahead.