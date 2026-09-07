Bigg Boss 20: Asim Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Nehal Chudasama take dig at housemates, ‘Another flop season’

The new season of Salman Khan’s reality show has sparked a debate among former contestants with Asim Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Nehal Chudasama and Sana Makbul sharing their views on the housemates.

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Asim Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Nehal Chufdasama question this season’s contestants (PC: Twitter)

The launch of Bigg Boss 20 has already triggered a conversation about its contestant lineup. Salman Khan returned as the host on September 6 and introduced a mix of television actors, digital creators, gamers, sportspersons and other personalities. While the new faces have started settling into the house, not everyone outside appears convinced by the casting. Former contestants have also reacted to the opening episode. Asim Riaz took a sharp dig at the season while Rajiv Adatia questioned the lineup. Nehal Chudasama offered a more measured view and asked viewers not to form opinions about contestants based only on what they see on screen.

What did Asim Riaz say about Bigg Boss 20?

Asim Riaz, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, appeared unimpressed by the new season. After watching the launch, he wrote on social media, “Another flop season loading.” The former contestant later deleted the post. His brief comment nevertheless caught attention as fans discussed whether the latest season has managed to create the same buzz as some of the earlier editions.

See Asim Riaz’s post here

Rajiv Adatia questions the contestant lineup

Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia also shared his reaction after watching the opening episode. He wrote, “Just watched Big Boss opening. I wish there was a better line up of Contestants! Only person I really know is Kanika and Mary Kom… the rest don’t really know them.. anyway good luck!”

His comment suggested that he was not familiar with most of the contestants introduced this season. The post later appeared to have been removed from his social media account.

What did Sana Makbul say about the new season?

Sana Makbul also joined the conversation with a cryptic post about one of the contestants. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner wrote, “Well welll well, I do not comment on Big boss or their contestants but this season has that perfect candidate. YKYK. I know her true colours, the world will know them now, kudos.”

She followed it with another post saying, “Aap logon ko naam pata hain. She is so obvious.” Sana did not directly name the contestant she was referring to. However, several fans speculated that her comments were aimed at Mahhi Vij. Sana has not confirmed that interpretation.

See Sana Makbul’s post here

Well welll well , i do not comment on Big boss or their contestants but this season has that perfect candidate . YKYK . I know her true colours , the world will know them Now kudos — Sana Makbul (@SANAKHAN_93) September 7, 2026

Nehal Chudasama gives a different perspective

Nehal Chudasama, who was part of Bigg Boss 19, also spoke about the new season. Her reaction was not entirely negative. She admitted that she initially did not want to watch the show because of her own experience.

She wrote, “You know I thought I won’t watch Bigboss this year! Cz it’d be more traumatic rather than fun (if you know you know).”

She added that another side of her wanted to watch the season because she had not been able to watch her own season beyond a few episodes. Nehal then asked viewers to avoid judging contestants too quickly.

“Dekhte Dekhte bohot Saare flashback aagye! Bas itna kahungi ‘Don’t judge these people on the basis of what is narrated for each of them.’ They are all humans who make choices which don’t align with you and then every story and situation is shown from one lens! Watch it as entertainment.” Her comments offered a more balanced take compared with the criticism from Asim and Rajiv.

See Nehal Chudasama’s viral post here

You know I thought I won’t watch Bigboss this year ! Cz it’d be more traumatic rather than fun (if you know you know)

But this other side of me was pulled to watch it bcz I couldn’t watch my season more than a few episodes and there’s another reason to watch which you’ll know… — Nehal Chudasama (@nehalchudasama9) September 6, 2026

Who are the Bigg Boss 20 contestants?

The new season features 16 contestants from different backgrounds. The lineup includes Scout aka Tanmay Singh, MC Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Touqeer, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari and Kanika Mann. The varied lineup brings together names from gaming, social media, television, films, sports and entertainment.