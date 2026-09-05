Bigg Boss 20: Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi breaks down in promo while recalling separation: ‘Jab aapka trust…’

Bigg Boss 20 promo shows Isha Rikhi getting emotional while recalling heartbreak and separation. Watch the viral promo and know what she said.

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Isha Rikhi (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 is just around the corner, and the new season has already started making noise. With Salman Khan returning as host, the makers have been releasing promos introducing the contestants in a rather intriguing way. One of the latest promos has caught attention for its emotional turn, with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi appearing to break down while talking about a past relationship and heartbreak. Isha Rikhi has been in the news over the past few days following her separation from rapper Badshah. The former couple confirmed that they had mutually decided to part ways after five months of marriage. Now, the timing of the Bigg Boss 20 promo has naturally got viewers wondering if Isha is referring to the same chapter of her life.

Isha Rikhi’s Bigg Boss 20 promo

In Bigg Boss 20 new promo, the contestant’s face is initially blurred, but her identity has been widely reported to be Isha Rikhi. She can be seen speaking about heartbreak and the difficult period that followed.

The promo features her getting emotional as she recalls what happens when someone’s heart is broken. She says, “Mujhe pyar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…”

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The emotional moment has left fans curious about what exactly happened in her past and whether she will open up about it once she enters the Bigg Boss house. The promo does not reveal the entire conversation, keeping the details under wraps. That has only added to the curiosity surrounding Isha’s entry and what she might share on the show.

However, Isha’s appearance in the promo is yet to be officially confirmed, as neither she nor the Bigg Boss makers have announced her participation.

Isha Rikhi and Badshah announced their separation

Isha Rikhi’s appearance on Bigg Boss 20 comes shortly after she and Badshah announced their separation. The couple had reportedly kept their relationship largely private before their marriage came into the public eye earlier this year.

On August 31, 2026, Badshah and Isha issued a joint statement confirming that they had mutually decided to part ways and move forward separately. They also requested privacy during the transition and said their decision had been made with mutual respect.

Isha had largely stayed away from discussing the details of the relationship publicly. In a recent statement, she also made it clear that she did not want to turn her personal life into a public spectacle.

Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 is the 20th season of the popular Indian reality show and is set to premiere on September 6, 2026 (Sunday), with Salman Khan returning as the host. This season comes with the theme of ‘Tathastu’ and introduces the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ twist, giving contestants an additional lifeline in the game.

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The 20th season will be streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm before airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Several names have already started creating buzz ahead of the Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere.