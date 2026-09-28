Bigg Boss 20: Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed another eviction as Isha Rikhi’s journey came to an end during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Here’s what happened and who was saved.

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Isha Rikhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 20 house has seen plenty of changing equations in just a few weeks, and the latest Weekend Ka Vaar brought another unexpected exit. Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who entered the show with a lot of curiosity around her personal life and her equation with the other contestants, has now been evicted. Her journey came to an end during the September 27, 2026, Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving some of the housemates emotional.

Isha was among the contestants who had managed to make her presence felt during her time in the house. However, with the competition getting tougher and the nomination process narrowing down the choices, her journey came to an early end.

Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi evicted from the show

Isha Rikhi has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. She was nominated for eviction alongside rapper Yung DSA, and the two were the only contestants in the danger zone this week. Reports earlier suggested that the voting results would decide which of them would leave the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

During the episode, Salman Khan created suspense around the result before announcing Isha’s eviction. He also reminded the contestants that they cannot always predict the audience’s decision from what happens inside the house. According to the Times of India report, Salman told the housemates that the viewers had voted against Isha.

Isha’s exit comes after around three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house. She becomes the second contestant to leave the show, following Rohed Khan’s eviction.

Isha Rikhi’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

Isha Rikhi entered Bigg Boss 20 as one of the celebrity contestants on the show. Before entering the house, she was already known for her work in Punjabi entertainment. Her personal life also became a talking point after she was identified in reports as rapper Badshah’s former wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Inside the house, Isha was seen forming a close bond with Kanika Mann. Their friendship became one of the good equations during the early weeks. Recent episodes also showed some tension around nominations and changing friendships, with Kanika’s decisions becoming a topic of discussion.

Isha had also spoken about relationships and marriage during conversations with other housemates. However, she largely kept her focus on her experience inside the house rather than constantly discussing her past relationship.

Bigg Boss 20 eviction update: Yung DSA gets saved

Isha’s eviction means that Yung DSA has been saved from this week’s elimination. The rapper, who was also nominated alongside Isha, will continue his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Following Isha’s exit, 14 contestants remain in the competition. With the season moving ahead, the focus will now shift to the next round of nominations and the changing equations among the remaining housemates.