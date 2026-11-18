Bigg Boss 20: Captaincy task turns ugly as Uditi Singh suffers forehead injury, Mahhi Vij and Love Gill get into heated clash – Watch

The race for captaincy takes an unexpected turn inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. A task that was meant to decide the next captain turns chaotic as Uditi Singh gets injured, while Mahhi Vij and Love Gill's argument grabs attention.

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Uditi Singh injured during captaincy task in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

The atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is getting increasingly tense, and the latest captaincy task has added another dose of drama to the show. What began as a competition between housemates soon turned into an uncomfortable situation, with contestants getting caught up in heated arguments and injuries during the challenge. The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo offers a glimpse of the chaos and drama, with Uditi Singh getting hurt and Mahhi Vij and Love Gill facing off during the task. The incident has also raised questions about how far contestants are willing to go to secure the captaincy position.

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh suffers forehead injury during captaincy task

The latest captaincy challenge in Bigg Boss 20 featured several contestants, including Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer, Gullu, and Manish Goel. Arishfa Khan and Scout OP were assigned the responsibility of supervising the task.

The challenge involved contestants competing in different groups in a 20-minute sponge-filling activity. However, the competition soon became aggressive, with contestants trying to sabotage each other’s efforts.

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According to the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Uditi accidentally hit her head against the corner of a prop during the challenge. She suffered a minor forehead injury, which reportedly resulted in a scratch and slight bleeding. Although the injury was not serious, the incident left the housemates concerned.

The task also saw Mahhi and Love getting involved in an altercation. Reports from the live feed claimed that Love bit Mahhi’s hand during the challenge. Love was also reportedly injured and later seen with a bandage on her hand.

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij and Love Gill’s heated face off in captaincy task

Mahhi Vij and Love Gill’s confrontation became another major talking point from the new Bigg Boss 20 captaincy challenge. The two contestants have already had disagreements inside the house, and their latest face-off added to the ongoing tension between them.

According to Bigg Boss 20 promo and live feed updates, Mahhi alleges that she was bitten on her hand during the task, with Love being named in the reports. Love also reportedly sustained an injury during the competition. The incident sparked discussions among viewers on social media about the contestants’ behaviour during tasks and whether the competition was getting too aggressive.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see what decision Bigg Boss takes regarding the rule violations that happened in captaincy challenge and who will become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house.