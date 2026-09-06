Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: Rhiti Tiwari to Isha Rikhi, full list of confirmed names set to enter Salman Khan’s show

The Bigg Boss 20 contestant list has kept fans guessing right until the premiere. While promos have reportedly confirmed a few faces, several other names continue to be reported as potential housemates. Here’s the latest list of contestants set to enter Bigg Boss 20.

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Bigg Boss 20 contestants list (PC: Instagram)

The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is finally coming to an end, but the contestant line-up has remained one of the biggest talking points ahead of Salman Khan’s return to the reality show. Bigg Boss 20 premieres tonight, September 6, 2026, streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV. The makers have revealed some contestants through promos, while keeping the faces of others hidden. Meanwhile, reports and social media buzz have added several more names to the list. Among the faces officially introduced in Bigg Boss 20 through promos is Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. Other names, including Isha Rikhi, Kanika Mann and Yung DSA, have also been widely reported as confirmed, although the makers have not released one complete official list ahead of the premiere. Here’s a look at the Bigg Boss 20 contestant list.

Rhiti Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari is the first contestant officially revealed through a recent Bigg Boss 20 promo. The 24-year-old is a singer and musician and has largely stayed away from the kind of constant media attention enjoyed by her father. Her entry will give viewers a chance to know her beyond being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Isha Rikhi

Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi is another prominent name linked to the new season and has received a Bigg Boss 20 promo-led introduction but face wasn’t revealed. She has been in the spotlight recently following her separation from rapper Badshah. Isha has said she wants audiences to know her for who she is, rather than only through her personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Aasif Khan

Actor Aasif Khan, known for projects including Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Jamtara, is another name doing the rounds. His background in web series, films and theatre could make him an interesting addition to the Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh

Esports player and gaming creator ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, is also reportedly entering the house. With millions of followers and a strong presence in the gaming community, his reported participation would bring a completely different audience to Bigg Boss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sc0ut (@scoutop)

CarryMinati, Fukra Insaan, and Elvish Yadav shared their best wishes to him in a small video which was posted by JioHotstar while his name was not revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann is a familiar face for television audiences. She became widely known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and has also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Her television experience could make her one of the more recognisable faces inside the Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika mann (@officialkanikamann)

Rapper Yung DSA

Rapper Yung DSA aka Harsh Vijay Machare has also been reported as a confirmed contestant. The Pune-based hip-hop artist rose to attention after his music gained popularity online. His entry could bring a younger, music-focused personality to the Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Mary Kom

Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom is among the most unexpected names associated with Bigg Boss 20. The boxing champion and politician would bring a very different personality to the show, particularly with her sporting background and reputation for discipline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr MC Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom)

Mahhi Vij

Television actor Mahhi Vij is another name that has consistently appeared in reports. Known for shows such as Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, she has recently returned to television and is reportedly ready to explore the reality-show format.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu

Reality-show personality Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is another reported contestant. He has already appeared on shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla, making Bigg Boss another major reality-TV outing for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSHAL TANWAR / GULLU (@fun.with.gullu.g)

Amrapali Dubey

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey has also been strongly linked to the season. One of the best-known faces in Bhojpuri cinema, she has appeared in several popular films and has a huge fan base. Her reported entry could give the show a strong Bhojpuri entertainment presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Qazi Touqeer

Singer and reality-show personality Qazi Touqeer is also reportedly entering Bigg Boss 20. He shot to fame after winning Fame Gurukul and has remained associated with music and entertainment since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official)

Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir

Punjabi actor Love Gill and social media personality Rhiya Ahir were introduced through the show’s ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ twist in Bigg Boss 20. The two were competing for a place in the house, with viewers getting a say in who would eventually enter.

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With the Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere coming on September 6, 2026, the final contestant line-up will soon be clear.