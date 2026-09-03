Bigg Boss 20 contestants: YouTuber Nitish Rajput reportedly joins Salman Khan’s reality show

Nitish Rajput, who has built a strong following online through his long-form videos on current affairs, governance and social issues, will reportedly be seen in Bigg Boss 20.

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Nitish Rajput (PC-Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly set to welcome a popular name from the YouTube world. YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput is said to be joining Salman Khan’s reality show, according to a Moneycontrol report. If confirmed, the entry will mark Nitish’s television debut. Nitish has built a strong following online through his long-form videos on current affairs, governance and social issues. His videos often focus on topics that are already being discussed publicly and have the potential to spark debates on social media.

Nitish Rajput’s Recent Controversy

Nitish’s reported Bigg Boss entry comes after he was in the news for his videos discussing the SSC examination system. One of his videos focused on the problems with examination processes, procurement and supplier management and became a topic of discussion among candidates and social media users.

The matter later turned into a legal dispute. Eduquity Technologies allegedly filed a Rs 2.5 crore defamation lawsuit against the YouTuber. Nitish has continued to defend his work, saying that his analysis was based on publicly available information and official documents.

Nitish Rajput In Bigg Boss 20?

If Nitish enters the Bigg Boss house, viewers will get to see a very different side of the YouTuber. Known for researching and discussing serious public issues online, he will now potentially have to live with a group of contestants under constant cameras. From performing tasks and handling house duties to dealing with arguments and relationships, Bigg Boss could offer Nitish a completely different platform from YouTube.

His name is also among several celebrities and influencers reportedly being considered for the new season. The names doing the rounds include Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Khushi Dubey, rapper Santy Sharma, Isha Rikhi, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, influencer Arishfa Khan, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Touqeer, Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan will return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The new season is scheduled to premiere from September 6 on Colors TV, while viewers can also stream it on JioHotstar.