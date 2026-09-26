Bigg Boss 20: Ekam Bawa challenges Rhiti Tiwari’s Rs 25,000 claim, mentions Rs 5 lakh bags and sports company, ‘Jiska itna bada turnover…’

The latest controversy involving Rhiti Tiwari has drawn attention after Ekam Bawa raised questions about her statements and pointed to her reported luxury purchases and lifestyle.

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Rhiti Tiwari’s ₹25,000 allowance claim questioned by mom’s ex Ekam Bawa (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has found herself at the centre of a new controversy after Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa questioned her comments about money. Rhiti had spoken about managing her expenses and claimed that she receives a monthly allowance from her father, Manoj Tiwari. Her remarks have now prompted a response from Ekam, who says he was previously in a relationship with Rhiti’s mother, Rani Tiwari. In a video shared on social media, he questioned Rhiti’s account of her finances and referred to what he claims are luxury possessions, cars, properties and a sports business. These claims have not been independently verified.

Ekam Bawa questions Rhiti’s Rs 25,000 claim

Rhiti recently discussed her financial situation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. She told the other contestants that Manoj gives her an allowance of around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 every month.

She also recalled being careful with her spending and mentioned eating two Rs 10 vada pavs in a day and putting only Rs 500 worth of diesel in her car when required. Ekam has now questioned whether the account reflects Rhiti’s overall financial situation. In an Instagram video, he spoke about what he claims are her expensive possessions and lifestyle.

Ekam mentions luxury handbags and Range Rover

While discussing Rhiti’s financial comments, Ekam referred to expensive handbags and luxury vehicles. He said, “Jiske paas Rs 4-5 lakh ke handbags ho… Uske baad aapke paas badi badi gadiya hai. Range Rovers ka toh Rs 2.5-3 lakh ka kharcha hai khali. Aap Rs 25,000 keh rahe ho?.”

His comments were directed at what he described as a difference between Rhiti’s statement about her allowance and the lifestyle he claims she has.

Ekam raises questions about sports company

Ekam also claimed that Rhiti has a sports company with a sizeable turnover. He questioned how income from the business and properties in Mumbai fit into her account of receiving a monthly allowance.

“Sports company hai aapki, jiska itna bada turnover hai ki collectors ka naam bhi juda hai uske sath. Kitne saal se chal rahi hai? Woh bhi toh paisa aapke paas aata hai. Kahan jaata hai? Bombay me bhi toh bade bade flats hai; woh kaha se aaya?,” These claims about her business, income and properties have not been independently verified.

Ekam speaks about his relationship with Rhiti’s mother

Ekam also discussed his relationship with Rani Tiwari. He claimed that he lived with Rani and Rhiti in the same flat between 2020 and 2025. According to Ekam’s account, he and Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married on February 18, 2022. He also shared photographs featuring himself with Rani and Rhiti while speaking about their time together.

See viral video of Ekam Bawa here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

Ekam reacts to Rhiti’s Qazi clash

Ekam also addressed Rhiti’s recent disagreement with Qazi Touqeer inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The argument followed Qazi’s fake medical emergency prank which left Rhiti upset.

The disagreement escalated and Rhiti used several harsh words against Qazi. Ekam said he was unhappy with the way she spoke to him. “You go and abuse a man? You are hurling abuses at Qazi, using swear words involving his mother and sister,” he said, visibly agitated. “Of course, I will get angry. I am human too, and naturally, I will get angry.” He also criticised her behaviour on a show watched by a national audience.

Who is Ekam Bawa?

Ekam Bawa is an Indian singer, lyricist and composer primarily associated with the Punjabi music industry. Born on October 14, 1991, in Barnala, Punjab, he began his musical journey in 2015. Bawa has often credited his father, Shinder Pal, as an inspiration and has also drawn influence from legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

He gained recognition with energetic tracks such as “Lalkare”, “Hisab Honge” and “Bugga Bugga”. Looking to have greater creative freedom, Bawa later launched his independent music label, Ekam Bawa Music. He has also been exploring Hindi-Punjabi fusion music as part of his transition towards Bollywood.