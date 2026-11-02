Bigg Boss 20 eviction: Aasif Khan gets eiminated, ScoutOP and YUNG DSA break down in tears -Watch

Aasif Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 during Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving ScoutOP, YUNG DSA, Love Gill and other housemates emotional.

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Aasif Khan gets eliminated (PC- Twitter)

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought an emotional moment for the contestants as Aasif Khan was evicted from the reality show. His exit left several housemates in tears, particularly ScoutOP and YUNG DSA, who struggled to hold back their emotions as Salman Khan announced the decision during Weekend Ka Vaar. Aasif was nominated for eviction alongside Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, ScoutOP, Aamrapali Dubey and Kanika Mann.

While announcing his name, Salman praised Aasif’s game. However, the announcement shocked the contestants, with ScoutOP and YUNG DSA breaking down in tears. Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey and Arishfa Khan also became emotional, while Kanika Mann appeared stunned by the decision. Aasif, too, got teary-eyed as he prepared to leave the house. Before walking out, he performed BB News for the last time, marking the end of his journey on the show.

A goodbye filled with music, laughter and emotions. ❤️ Qazi and Aasif singing together one last time is the kind of moment that makes #BiggBoss20 special. #Qasif will be missed! ❤️ #QaziTouqeer #AsifKhan #BB20 https://t.co/iEuUnajN42 — HBX (@BaliramHassan) November 1, 2026



During his time inside the house, Aasif shared a close bond with ScoutOP, YUNG DSA, Love Gill and Aamrapali Dubey. However, his equation with the group changed over the weeks, and he gradually began maintaining some distance. Despite this shift, he continued to share a strong connection with ScoutOP and YUNG DSA.

Aasif also had several arguments with Qazi Touqeer, although the two shared moments of bonding as well. Aasif had expressed his concerns about the show’s dynamics, claiming that it was biased towards Qazi and appeared to favour him.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode also featured former Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, who joined Salman Khan to promote his upcoming dating reality show, Ritz.

During his appearance, Elvish was seen teasing ScoutOP and Love Gill about their equation inside the house. He openly expressed his liking for Love, calling her his favourite contestant. Salman joined in, and the two playfully pulled Scout and Love’s leg over their current situation.

While Elvish’s appearance brought some light-hearted moments to the episode, Aasif’s eviction remained its emotional highlight, with his close friends struggling to come to terms with his exit.