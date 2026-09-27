Bigg Boss 20: Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Salman Khan for taking a dig at trolls over body-shaming remarks, ‘Muh tod jawab diya hai’

Fatima Sana Shaikh praised Salman Khan for addressing online trolling and body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20, saying that people in his position speaking up can make a difference.

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Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to Salman Khan’s trolls remark on Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has once again brought the conversation around online trolling and body-shaming into focus. Salman Khan recently spoke openly about the comments made about celebrities, including remarks on their looks, age, and bodies. His comments quickly became a talking point, especially after he addressed how people sitting behind screens often make personal remarks about public figures. Now, Fatima Sana Shaikh has reacted to Salman’s stand, and she had something important to say about the impact such conversations can have.

Fatima Sana Shaikh applauds Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as a guest on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 along with Raghubir Yadav and Vijay Varma. The actors are on the show to promote their web series Hunkkaar: The Roar.

During her conversation with Salman Khan, Fatima asked him if she could say something before their interaction began. She then praised him for the way he responded to trolls.

Fatima Sana Shaikh to #SalmanKhan The way you shut down the trolls this time is a huge thing. Because of you, the impact has been massive #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/02e7Q6xqFr — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 26, 2026

Fatima said “Jiss tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muh tod jawab diya hai, it’s a huge thing. Kyunki, aapke position mein koi aisi baat karta hai, koi muddon pe khada hota hai, woh bahut hi bada impact deta hai logon pe. (The way you gave a fitting reply to the trolls this time is a huge deal. Because when someone in your position speaks out like that, taking a stand on issues, it makes a massive impact on people).” She also added that when someone in a position like Salman’s speaks up about such issues, it can have a strong impact on people.