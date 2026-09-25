Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan calls out Aasif Khan over ‘bina mooch wale’ remark, says ‘Mard ki nishaani uski soch’

Gauahar Khan reacts to a recent discussion involving Aasif Khan and shares her perspective on identity, behaviour and the way men are perceived.

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Gauahar Khan reacts to Aasif Khan’s ‘mard’ remark on Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has been keeping viewers engaged with its tasks, arguments and strong opinions from the contestants. The latest episode brought another talking point after Aasif Khan made a remark about moustaches and masculinity while discussing Yung DSA. His comments soon caught attention beyond the house, with Gauahar Khan also reacting to the conversation. The Bigg Boss 7 winner has remained an active viewer of the reality show and often shares her views on the contestants and their actions. This time, she questioned Aasif’s remarks and also commented on his behaviour during a task involving other housemates.

Gauahar Khan calls out Aasif Khan

Gauahar Khan did not agree with Aasif’s comments and questioned why the actor chose to make such statements on the reality show. While acknowledging that Aasif is doing well in his acting career, she criticised what she described as his “small thinking” and “silly behaviour”.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories, Gauahar wrote, “Yaar I have a question, Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa, he shouldn’t have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour”

She also expressed disappointment over Aasif’s reaction during a task in which Rhiti Tiwari was criticising Uditi Singh. Gauahar said she felt bad watching Aasif enjoy the situation while the discussion was taking place.

‘Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai’

Gauahar further addressed Aasif’s statement about moustaches being connected with masculinity. She praised him as a “good actor” but said his thinking appeared “choti” in several situations.

She wrote, “Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai hahahah. Islam mein toh Musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch, has he forgotten that???? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai! Wish he knew that!”

Her comment focused on the idea that a man’s identity should not be defined simply by his appearance. She instead highlighted the importance of a person’s thinking and behaviour.

See viral post of Gauahar Khan here

What did Aasif Khan say about moustaches?

The discussion began during a task in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Gullu put a rejected stamp on Yung DSA’s face while explaining his decision. He said Yung appeared to believe that he was running the house and also questioned his decision to shape the moustaches of people in his group in a similar manner.

Aasif later defended Yung on the moustache issue when he received the majority of the rejected stamps. He explained that moustaches are closely connected with his identity and the culture he comes from.

“Hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai,” Aasif said.

Bigg Boss 20 nominations this week

Meanwhile, the current week has brought another layer of tension inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction. With the Weekend Ka Vaar episode approaching, viewers are now waiting to see how Salman Khan addresses the latest arguments and controversies inside the house.