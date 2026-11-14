Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan slams Love Gill over ScoutOP’s feelings; says ‘Jaise hi Scout disturb hua…’

Gauahar Khan has weighed in on the ongoing discussions surrounding ScoutOP and Love Gill, bringing fresh attention to their changing equation inside the Bigg Boss house.

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Gauahar Khan accuses Love Gill of confusing ScoutOP over his feelings (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has once again sparked conversations over the complicated equation between Love Gill and ScoutOP. This time, former contestant and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has shared her views on the ongoing situation. She criticised Love’s response to Scout’s emotional state and questioned her approach towards their bond. Gauahar also pointed out that Love should have maintained distance earlier if she was uncomfortable with the closeness. Her reaction came after a recent episode brought their relationship into focus.

Why did Gauahar Khan criticise Love Gill?

Gauahar Khan expressed her disappointment through an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 14. Reacting to the discussion around ScoutOP’s feelings, she called Love’s actions ‘uncool’. Gauahar questioned why Love had continued sharing a close bond with Scout if she considered their relationship strictly brotherly.

In her post, Gauahar wrote that Love appeared to be pretending that she knew nothing about Scout’s feelings while putting him in an uncomfortable position. She also referred to the earlier advice that people outside the house had reportedly given Love about maintaining boundaries.

Gauahar further questioned why Love appeared to raise the issue of their brother-sister relationship only after Scout became emotionally disturbed. She felt that if Love wanted distance between them, she should have made that clear earlier rather than bringing it up when Scout was already going through an emotional phase.

See viral story of Gauahar Khan here

What happened between Love Gill and ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20?

The controversy gained attention after the November 13 episode of Bigg Boss 20 featured a conversation between Love Gill and Kanika Mann. During their discussion, Kanika told Love that Scout had feelings for her.

Love, however, maintained that she had never looked at Scout in a romantic way. She believed their bond was based on friendship and a brother-sister connection. Kanika also pointed out that Scout often appeared affected when Love avoided speaking to him or spent time with other housemates.

Scout’s emotional state had already become a talking point inside the house. He was seen looking disturbed and even shaved his head, leaving other contestants concerned about him.

What did ScoutOP say about his feelings for Love Gill?

When Kanika later spoke to Scout about the matter, he denied having romantic feelings for Love. He explained that he cared about her because they had spent a considerable amount of time together inside the Bigg Boss house. Scout also reminded the contestants that he has a life outside the show and is in a relationship with his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani. Meanwhile, Love told him, ‘Yeh galat hai’ and asked him not to refer to her as his sister.

Bigg Boss 20 nominations and streaming details

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is currently in its tenth week. Ten contestants are nominated for eviction this week: Aamrapali Dubey, Gullu, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA. Former house captain Arishfa Khan has secured safety after using a special power during the nomination task.