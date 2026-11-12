Bigg Boss 20: Gaurav Gupta responds to ScoutOP and Love Gill controversy by resharing fan posts

Fan reactions to the comedian's appearance on the reality show have gained attention as social media users continue discussing his exchange with fellow contestants.

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Gaurav Gupta breaks silence on Bigg Boss 20 controversy (PC: Twitter)

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 has sparked a heated discussion among viewers, with a comedian’s jokes and the contestants’ reactions becoming a major talking point. What began as a light-hearted roast soon turned into an uncomfortable exchange inside the house. The episode also triggered strong reactions on social media, with fans debating whether the comments crossed a line. Now, the comedian’s latest activity on Instagram has added another layer to the discussion, as viewers believe he has finally reacted to the controversy.

Gaurav Gupta reacts to Bigg Boss 20 controversy by resharing fan videos

Comedian Gaurav Gupta has seemingly responded to the controversy involving ScoutOP and Love Gill by resharing several fan-made videos and posts supporting him. Although he has not released an official statement about the incident, his social media activity has caught the attention of viewers.

Gaurav had made his Instagram account private following his altercation with Scout and Love during the Diwali-special Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He has now switched the account back to public. While his earlier posts mainly focused on updates about his upcoming tour, he has recently reshared videos via his Instagram Stories, highlighting Scout’s behaviour and reactions from fans who have supported his comedy act.

See viral posts shared by Gaurav Gupta here

Why did ScoutOP and Love Gill clash with Gaurav Gupta?

The disagreement started when Gaurav appeared on Bigg Boss 20 for a roast segment. During his act, he made jokes about ScoutOP’s relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani and his closeness to Love Gill. One of his remarks suggested that the gamer was playing with “two remotes”.

Scout did not take the joke lightly and objected to Gaurav bringing his personal life into the performance. He said, “I might have many issues, but he should not drag my personal life into all this.” He also warned that he would respond to the comedian if they met outside the show.

Love Gill confronted Gaurav as well and told him, “Aapko therapy ki zarurat hai.” Even after the comedian left, Scout continued expressing his displeasure and described the jokes as below-the-belt. He also questioned why Kaashvi had been brought into the act.

Fans support Gaurav Gupta and question ScoutOP’s reaction

The controversy soon moved beyond the show, with several social media users criticising Scout’s response. Some viewers argued that Gaurav’s roast would likely have been approved by the show’s makers before his appearance. Others questioned Scout’s reaction and particularly objected to his remark that his “army” would handle the comedian outside the house.

Bigg Boss 20 nominations and where to watch the show

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is currently in its tenth week. Ten contestants are nominated for eviction this week: Aamrapali Dubey, Gullu, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA. Former house captain Arishfa Khan is safe after using a special power during the nomination task.

The show follows a digital-first schedule, with episodes streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm alongside a 24-hour live channel. The television broadcast follows at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.