Bigg Boss 20: Gullu loses his cool and charges at Yung DSA, viewers call for eviction- Watch Video

A heated exchange between Gullu and Yung DSA has become talking point among Bigg Boss 20 followers. The confrontation has prompted questions about disciplinary action and whether makers will take decision on Gullu's future in house.

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Fans demand Gullu's eviction after he charges at Yung DSA during task (PC: Twitter)

Tensions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house appear to be rising, with a new promo showing a heated confrontation between Gullu and Yung DSA. What begins as a disagreement during a task soon turns into an intense exchange, leaving viewers questioning whether the situation could have serious consequences. The clip has also brought the show’s rules on physical aggression into focus. With fans drawing comparisons to an earlier fight involving Nakul Dhull, speculation is growing over whether the makers will take action against Gullu. However, the promo does not confirm whether an eviction or any other disciplinary measure will follow.

What happened between Gullu and Yung DSA?

The confrontation reportedly began during a task in which contestants had to fit inside a designated shaped board. The rules required them to remain within the marked space, with anyone left outside or pulled out facing elimination from the task.

In the promo, Scout is seen pulling Gullu out of the board. Yung DSA then makes a remark about the incident, saying, “Bail buddhi ko ek number kheecha hai.” The comment appears to trigger a verbal exchange between the two contestants, with the argument growing more heated as it continues.

Gullu charges towards Yung DSA in the promo

The situation escalates when Gullu is seen charging towards Yung DSA. The brief clip has raised questions about whether the confrontation turned physical and whether the show’s makers will intervene. While the promo suggests that tempers flared during the argument, it does not provide a complete account of what happened afterwards.

Viewers are now waiting to see how the episode unfolds and whether Bigg Boss addresses the incident. As of the promo, no official confirmation has been provided about Gullu’s possible eviction or any disciplinary action.

See viral promo from Bigg Boss 20 here

Game Over For Gullu Aka Ullu #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/Aj5FUsUFdg — MC STAN ARMY (@abdisha66805687) October 28, 2026

Fans demand Gullu’s eviction after the incident

The promo has triggered strong reactions on social media, with some viewers demanding strict action if physical aggression is confirmed. One user wrote, “There is NO place for physical violence in the BiggBoss house! If Gullu crossed the line, he should be evicted.”

Another viewer criticised Gullu’s conduct, writing, “Promo mein saaf-saaf dikh raha hai ki Gullu Jaan bujhkar Yung ko provoke Kar rha hai fir ush par haat utha raha hai. Audience want EVICTION Gullu.”

A third user questioned the show’s response, saying, “Once again, Gullu got physical first and pushed another contestant, just like he did with Nakul. Still, Bigg Boss isn’t taking any action against him WHY?” These are viewers’ claims and reactions, rather than confirmation of the full incident.

Why are viewers comparing the incident to Nakul Dhull’s exit?

The latest promo has reminded viewers of Gullu’s earlier physical altercation with fellow contestant Nakul Dhull. Nakul was eliminated from the show following that incident, and some fans are now asking whether Gullu will face a similar consequence after the confrontation with Yung DSA.

Whether the two situations will receive the same response remains unclear. The makers have yet to confirm Gullu’s fate, leaving viewers waiting for the full episode and an official decision.