Bigg Boss 20: Imam Siddique objects to Salman Khan’s remark during Weekend Ka Vaar, says ‘I never harassed any contestant’

Imam Siddique has spoken out after being mentioned during a Weekend Ka Vaar discussion, recalling his experience on the reality show and rejecting the allegation associated with his name.

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Imam Siddique objects to Salman Khan's remark (PC: Twitter)

Reality television often brings back memories of past seasons, especially when a former contestant’s name enters a new conversation. However, such references can also reopen old disagreements and prompt reactions from those involved. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 has now drawn a response from a familiar face from the show’s earlier years. The former contestant has addressed the host directly, questioning how his past behaviour was described on national television. He has also raised concerns about the possible impact of the remark on his reputation and his family’s dignity.

Imam Siddique calls Salman Khan’s remark defamatory

Imam Siddique, who appeared on Bigg Boss 6 in 2012, has written an open letter to Salman Khan after the host referred to him during the October 3 episode of Bigg Boss 20. Salman brought up Imam while discussing contestant Qazi Touqeer’s behaviour. Imam objected to the comparison and described the reference as “extremely defamatory and factually incorrect”.

In his letter, Imam rejected the suggestion that his past conduct could be compared in that manner. He maintained that he had never harassed a contestant with the intention of troubling them. He also said his participation in the reality show was centred on entertainment, tasks and performances.

Imam specifically referred to the statement, “Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha…” and questioned why his name had been brought into the discussion. He said being portrayed negatively before a large television audience without having an opportunity to respond could damage his reputation and undermine the work he has done over 44 years.

Imam requests clarification from Salman Khan

Imam asked for a clarification and correction during the show. He also requested that his name not be used in what he considers a defamatory context in the future. According to him, the remark was not just a matter of public image but also raised concerns about his family’s honour.

Despite expressing his displeasure, Imam maintained a respectful tone towards Salman. He said he had always regarded the actor as an elder brother in the industry and hoped the issue would be addressed fairly.

See Imam Siddique’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imam Afrouze Emir Siddique (@imam_a_siddique)

Imam Siddique’s memorable Bigg Boss 6 journey

Imam became one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 6, which aired in 2012. A fashion stylist and image consultant by profession, he initially entered the neighbouring Padosi House as a wild-card contestant. His flamboyant outfits, unusual hairstyles and confrontations quickly made him a prominent figure that season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Show OG (@old_real_relaityshow)

His journey was marked by a major disagreement involving Aashka Goradia, following which he was removed from the house after a controversial incident in which he wore her clothes and threatened to strip. He later returned after issuing an apology. Once back, Imam continued to attract attention through clashes with contestants including Rajeev Paul and Vrajesh Hirjee.

His confrontations with Salman also became a talking point, particularly his memorable “Time out!” catchphrase. Imam eventually reached the season finale and finished as the runner-up, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.