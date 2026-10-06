Bigg Boss 20: Is Qazi Touqeer eliminated? Singer’s team breaks silence

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer’s health has sparked concern after reports claimed that he was diagnosed with dengue and taken out of the house. His team has clarified now.

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Qazi Touqeer (PC- Instagram)

Rumours about Qazi Touqeer’s health have been doing the rounds among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with reports claiming that the singer was diagnosed with dengue and taken out of the house for treatment. Qazi’s team has now addressed the reports and clarified that he is still inside the Bigg Boss house. According to a statement shared on Qazi’s official Instagram account, the singer has been dealing with fever and low energy for the past few days. He was taken to the medical room for a check-up but has continued to remain inside the show.

Qazi Touqeer is unwell but still inside Bigg Boss 20

Qazi’s team said the singer has been resting whenever possible while continuing to participate in house activities when his health allows. “A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That’s our rockstar,” the statement read .

The team also asked fans not to believe unverified reports and assured them that any further update would be shared if required.

“We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy. We’ll keep you updated, and once he’s feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. Rest. Recover. And roar back, Rockstar! We’re all with you. Team Qazi,” the statement concluded .

Has Qazi been diagnosed with dengue?

Reports about Qazi’s health had claimed that he was suffering from dengue and had been taken out of the Bigg Boss house because the required treatment could not be provided on the set. However, Qazi’s team has not confirmed a dengue diagnosis. Their statement only mentions fever, low energy and a medical examination. It also clearly states that the singer continues to be inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

Qazi, who rose to fame after winning the reality singing show Fame Gurukul in 2005 alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, has been one of the contestants attracting attention this season.

The Kashmiri singer has also received praise from host Salman Khan for the way he has handled some tense situations inside the house.

Qazi’s health update comes shortly after Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, was eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 in a mid-week eviction. Her exit followed a decision by captaincy contenders Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh, who felt she had contributed the least among the nominated contestants.

Her eviction came after a tense phase in the house, including a heated diss battle involving Qazi and Uditi.