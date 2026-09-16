Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi hints at betrayal after Badshah separation, says ‘Yahan toh kat gaya’

In the Bigg Boss 20 house, Isha Rikhi hints at betrayal after Badshah split. She said, ‘You want to stay with me but also want your freedom’.

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Isha Rikhi (PC: Instagram)

Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi has opened up about heartbreak and betrayal during her time on Bigg Boss 20. While speaking to Kanika Mann in the latest episode, the Punjabi actor spoke about a past relationship where she felt she was being kept in the dark and eventually realised that she had been “played”. Isha did not directly name Badshah or discuss their separation in the conversation. However, her comments came after the couple recently announced that they had decided to part ways.

Isha Rikhi talks about feeling betrayed

While discussing relationships with Kanika, Isha explained that she does not usually believe what others say about her partner without proof. However, she said things changed when she eventually discovered what was happening in her relationship. Isha said, “If someone else comes and tells me that Kanika is like this, I won’t believe them until I see it for myself. I am the same in a relationship as well. If someone comes and tells me something, then I say, give me proof or else don’t bother me. But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya (I got played).”

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When Kanika asked whether she had been physically or emotionally cheated on, Isha replied, “All of them. Woh jo beech mein latakna hota hai na, uss situation mein mere liye phasna bahut toxic ho jaata hai. It was like I am saying you are my best friend and giving you all best friend feels. I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. All of these things I am doing in private circle kyunki teri aur bhi bahut best friends hain (That whole situation where you are left hanging in the middle, getting stuck in that situation becomes very toxic for me. It was like I was saying you are my best friend and giving you all the best-friend feels. I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. I am doing all of these things within my private circle because you have so many other best friends as well).”

Isha says she felt someone was ‘playing a game’

Kanika then asked Isha if there were other people who were also considered best friends. Isha said, “Yes, but woh ek-do din chill karne waali thi. Lekin tujhe best friend banana hi nahi tha, tu bas game khel rahi thi mere saath (Yes, but they were just people you would chill with for a day or two. But you never really wanted to make me your best friend; you were just playing a game with me). Just for convenience, because I am so soft and good that you want me in your life and you won’t get this from anyone else. You want to stay with me but also want your freedom. You will only chill with me with certain people and after that I get to know that you were showing me a different picture which never existed.”

Isha Rikhi and Badshah’s relationship

Badshah and Isha Rikhi had largely kept their relationship private. Reports about their wedding surfaced in March 2026 after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from their intimate ceremony on Instagram. The couple was reportedly in a relationship for nearly four years before getting married.

Isha later confirmed her marriage to Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June 2026. However, the two continued to keep their personal life away from the public eye.

In September, Isha and Badshah announced their separation through a joint statement. They said, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

They also requested people not to speculate about the reasons behind their separation, adding, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”