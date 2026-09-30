Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi REACTS to eviction from Salman Khan’s show, apologises to fans, ‘Grateful for every opinion’

The actor reflected on her journey after leaving the reality show and acknowledged the support as well as the feedback she received from viewers.

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Isha Rikhi’s first post after Bigg Boss 20 eviction (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 20 gave Isha Rikhi a short but eventful run inside the reality show. The actor entered the house with plenty of curiosity around her personal life and quickly became part of conversations involving friendships, relationships and the pressures of living under constant cameras. After three weeks, however, her journey came to an end during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. Since leaving the show, Isha has now returned to social media with a message for the people who supported her.

Isha Rikhi apologises to fans after Bigg Boss 20 eviction

In her first post after leaving Bigg Boss 20, Isha Rikhi admitted that the experience was not easy for her. She shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking those who supported her as well as viewers who had different opinions about her journey.

“Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever. Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support mean to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way.”

She went on to acknowledge the difficult moments she faced during her time inside the house. Isha said she had emotional breakdowns and sometimes struggled to communicate what she was feeling. “The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to.”

Isha says sorry to fans

Isha also directly addressed viewers who may have expected something different from her during the reality show. She admitted that she may have disappointed some supporters and apologised while describing her Bigg Boss experience as something she is still trying to understand.

“I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I’m truly, truly grateful.”

See Isha Rikhi’s complete statement here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Why was Isha Rikhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

During her three-week stay, Isha often found herself discussing aspects of her personal life. Without directly naming her ex-husband, rapper Badshah, she spoke about relationships, infidelity and how she felt like a side character in her own story. These conversations became one of the recurring parts of her journey.

Isha also formed friendships inside the house, particularly with Kanika Mann and Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. However, Kanika’s decision not to save Isha during the captaincy-related process eventually put her in a difficult position. Isha was nominated alongside Yung DSA and ultimately received fewer votes, resulting in her eviction.