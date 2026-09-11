Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi’s infidelity talk grabs attention; Gullu gets a ‘red flag’ tag

Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi questioned whether men who cheat on their partners actually feel guilty after betraying them.

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Isha Rikhi and Gullu (PC-Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 20 house witnessed its first major captaincy battle, with Yung DSA emerging as the first captain of the season. He defeated Aasif Khan and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, in the captaincy challenge. The episode was packed with arguments, emotional moments and interesting conversations among the contestants. From Qazi Touqeer’s unusual behaviour to Kanika Mann and Gullu discussing trust, several moments kept the housemates busy.

Yung DSA Becomes First Captain Of Bigg Boss 20

Yung DSA, Aasif Khan and Gullu were the three contestants competing for the first captaincy of Bigg Boss 20. The task soon turned intense as the housemates picked sides and backed their preferred contestants. After the task ended, Yung DSA emerged winner and became the first captain of the house. His victory also came with an important decision. Before the task, all three captaincy contenders had selected a contestant whose lifeline they would take away if they won. Yung had chosen Kanika Mann. As a result, Kanika lost one of her safety nets after Yung became captain. She was already nominated in the first week, making the decision more important for her game.

Qazi Touqeer’s Emotional Moment

Qazi Touqeer once again became a talking point in the house. Following his arguments with Aasif Khan, Qazi was seen trying to control his anger by doing push-ups. He also called himself a “superhuman” while ScoutOP tried to help him understand the situation. Later, Qazi asked Bigg Boss for medical assistance. In the medical room, he reportedly told the doctor that he was part of the game. His behaviour left the other contestants discussing his actions, with some also noticing that he often speaks directly to the camera.

Isha Rikhi Talks About Infidelity

Isha Rikhi also spoke about relationships and infidelity during a conversation in the house. She questioned whether men who cheat on their partners actually feel guilty after betraying them. Isha clarified that she was speaking generally and was not referring to any particular person. The conversation comes after Isha entered the Bigg Boss house following her split from rapper Badshah. She has previously said that she does not want a romantic storyline on the show and would rather maintain platonic friendships with the male contestants.

Uditi Singh Calls Gullu A ‘Red Flag’

Gullu also found himself at the centre of some lighthearted teasing in the house. Uditi Singh asked him to send a message to his female fans and jokingly labelled him a “red flag.” Gullu responded humorously, asking if anyone had ever seen such a “good red flag.” Isha joined in and jokingly said that she had come across a “really lovely red flag” in her life.