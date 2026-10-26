Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi defends Love Gill; questions Kaashvi as she shifts complete blame on Love Gill, says ‘Stop pulling another woman down’

Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi has come out in support of Love Gill amid her ongoing controversy with Kaashvi, questioning why she is being blamed for the situation.

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Kamya Punjabi and Love Gill (PC - Instagram)

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Rohit Shetty during Weekend Ka Vaar, the equation between Love Gill and Scout OP came into focus. The discussion revolved around their brother-sister bond and whether their relationship was looking the same as before. The conversation took another turn when Kaashvi spoke to Love Gill about the situation, leading to questions about the bond and the role both individuals played in it.

Amid the discussion, Kamya Punjabi came out in support of Love Gill and questioned Kaashvi for putting the entire blame on her. Taking to Twitter, Kamya shared her strong views on the situation and highlighted that accountability should not be placed on just one person when a relationship involves two individuals. Kamya tweeted, “If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for “manipulation” just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!”

Through her statement, Kamya pointed out that if a bond is genuine, both people involved should take responsibility for maintaining their boundaries. She also questioned the tendency to blame another woman while protecting one’s own partner from accountability. Her words brought attention to the importance of looking at both sides of a situation instead of placing the entire responsibility on one person.

Kamya’s statement also found agreement among fans and social media users who felt that Love Gill should not be made solely responsible for the situation. Many viewers believe that when it comes to relationships and personal equations, accountability must be shared, and one person should not be blamed without considering the actions of everyone involved.

With the discussion gaining attention, Kamya Punjabi’s support for Love Gill has added another perspective to the ongoing conversation around relationships, boundaries and accountability inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.