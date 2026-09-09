Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh and these two other contestants face eviction threat after nomination in first week

Bigg Boss 20 has just started, but the nomination drama has already begun. Four housemates are now in the danger zone, and with the first eviction looming, the contestants may have to rethink their game plans sooner than expected.

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Bigg Boss 20 week 1 elimination (PC: Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 20 house has wasted no time getting into action. Just days after Salman Khan welcomed the contestants into the new season, friendships are already being tested and small disagreements are turning into bigger clashes. Now, the first nomination round has added another layer of tension. Four housemates have been placed in the danger zone, leaving them dependent on the audience and the show’s twists to stay in the game. With the Bigg Boss 20 still in its early stages, the first nominations could have a bigger impact on the house dynamics than expected.

Bigg Boss 20 week 1 elimination: 4 Contestants nominated for eviction

The first nomination task took place during the September 8, 2026, episode 3 of Bigg Boss 20. After the contestants voted for their fellow housemates, four names emerged as the first nominees of the season.

The nominated contestants are Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, and Uditi Singh. One of them could face the first major setback of the season, as the nominated housemates now enter the eviction race.

WEEK 1 NOMINATIONS ARE HERE! ☆ Love Gill

☆ Arishfa Khan

☆ Uditi Singh

☆ Kanika Mann

Four contestants. One Jeevandan at risk! ️

Who do you think will get the LEAST audience votes and lose their 1 LIFE?#BiggBoss20 #TheRealityView #BiggBoss20Nominations #Jeevandan pic.twitter.com/PRzF3IaEo3 — The Reality View (@Ujjwal_181073) September 8, 2026

The nomination process also appears to have exposed some early equations inside the house. Arishfa, in particular, was upset after being nominated by someone she considered a friend. That reaction shows how quickly relationships can change when the game gets serious.

For the other nominees, the coming days will be equally important. With the first elimination approaching, every conversation, task and disagreement could influence how viewers see them.

Bigg Boss 20 episode 3 update

Bigg Boss 20 episode 3 was packed with drama as the captaincy task reached its final stage, with Gullu, Aasif Khan, and Yung DSA emerging as contenders for the first captaincy. Tensions rose between Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA during the captaincy task. The Argument peaked when Qazi snapped back, telling Yung to stay quiet and showing his authority as the supervisor (sanchalak) of the task with remarks like, “Main sanchalak hun, meri marzi waisa karunga”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The episode also introduced the 2X Room, where contestants could gain or take away a housemate’s life. The first nomination process of the season then took place, putting Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, and Uditi Singh in the danger zone.

Bigg Boss 20 first eviction: What happens next?

The first week of Bigg Boss 20 has already brought arguments, changing friendships, and competition for power. The nominations are likely to make the atmosphere even more tense as the contestants realise that nobody is completely safe.

The show has also introduced a “Jeevandan” twist this season, adding another layer to the eviction process. Reports suggest that the first nomination could determine whose first life is at risk.