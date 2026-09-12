Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann-Yung DSA feud escalates over washroom, contestants face ration cut for breaking rules

A heated dispute between Kanika Mann and Yung DSA becomes one of the major highlights of the latest episode as tensions continue to build among the housemates.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-kanika-mann-yung-dsa-feud-escalates-over-washroom-contestants-face-ration-cut-for-breaking-rules-8522393/ Copy

Kanika Mann-Yung DSA fight over washroom turns ugly (PC: Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 20 house witnessed a particularly tense day as small disagreements quickly turned into bigger confrontations. Captain Yung DSA found himself facing questions over his behaviour while Kanika Mann refused to let an uncomfortable exchange pass without addressing it. Their disagreement brought household duties, personal boundaries and the use of washrooms into the spotlight. Elsewhere, another argument over class and local train travel became increasingly emotional. Just when the house seemed to have had enough drama for one episode, a rule violation brought an unexpected punishment.

Kanika Mann questions Yung DSA’s captaincy

Yung DSA’s captaincy became one of the major talking points of the episode. He had already been teasing Gullu and Kanika about their growing friendship and claimed that Gullu’s behaviour had changed after becoming close to her. Kanika, meanwhile, was unhappy with how duties were being assigned.

The disagreement intensified when she was given an additional household responsibility. Kanika questioned why she had more work when most contestants had been given only one duty. She also took a playful dig at Yung by suggesting that a captain was not supposed to work.

What followed changed the tone of their conversation. When Kanika asked how Yung would manage his meals and offered to help him ‘chew’ his food, he replied, “Nahate time bhi bula lo.” Kanika objected to the remark and made it clear that she was not in the house to ‘please’ him.

Washroom row adds fuel to their fight

The argument soon moved towards the washroom issue. Yung raised concerns about female contestants using the men’s washroom. He explained that Mary Kom had used it because the women’s cabins were occupied.

He also mentioned finding hair strands in the men’s bathroom after Kanika had used it. Kanika then reminded him of his earlier remark and described it as inappropriate. The discussion became a larger confrontation as other housemates also questioned Yung.

The captain later told Kanika to stop behaving like a television actor. She immediately defended her profession and said she was a proud television actress. The argument became so chaotic that Scout wondered whether the housemates would even manage to get lunch on time.

Aman Gandhi and Aasif Khan clash over class remarks

Another heated exchange took place between Aman Gandhi and Aasif Khan. Aman advised Yung to be more careful while dealing with the situation, saying that his actions could be viewed differently outside the house. Aasif did not agree with Aman and the conversation soon moved away from Yung. Their argument centred on class differences and travelling by local trains.

Aasif told Aman, “Virar local pe mat chadh.” Aman responded that he did not travel by local train. Aasif then described him as a ‘Mercedes’ rider while proudly talking about his own experience as a local train commuter. The discussion became more personal after another comment about acting was misunderstood. Aasif later became emotional and said he wanted to make every middle-class local train commuter proud.

Why did Bigg Boss cut the ration?

The housemates had another problem to deal with before the episode ended. Bigg Boss called everyone into the living room and announced a 30 per cent ration cut. The punishment was not connected to the Kanika-Yung washroom dispute. Instead, it came after Yung was found sleeping during the daytime, which is against the rules of the house.

Since he was the captain, his violation resulted in consequences for the entire group. The decision added further pressure on Yung at a time when his captaincy was already facing criticism from fellow contestants.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

As of now, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill are currently nominated for elimination. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM. With today marking Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will return as the host and address the latest developments inside the house.

The nominated contestants will also face the week’s elimination tension as the housemates await the host’s verdict and reactions.