Bigg Boss 20: Karan Wahi hits back at Qazi Touqeer’s fans after online abuse, says ‘Grow up, it’s a show’

Karan Wahi has reacted to criticism and online abuse after questioning Qazi Touqeer's gameplay on Bigg Boss 20. The actor addressed the contestant's fans through an Instagram story and asked them not to take the reality show so seriously.

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Karan Wahi slams Qazi Touqeer's fans (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 continues to create conversations beyond the walls of the house, with contestants’ gameplay and opinions often becoming talking points on social media. This time, actor Karan Wahi has found himself at the centre of an online controversy after questioning Qazi Touqeer during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Karan’s questions were about Qazi’s personality and approach to the game, some of the contestant’s supporters did not take his remarks well. The actor has now responded to the criticism through social media, expressing disappointment over the messages he has received. He also had a straightforward reminder for those targeting him over a reality show.

Bigg Boss 20: Karan Wahi questions Qazi Touqeer’s personality and gameplay

The controversy began during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Karan Wahi questioned Qazi Touqeer about his approach to the game. While acknowledging that Qazi is funny and entertaining, the actor pointed out that some of his reactions and repeated actions were becoming predictable.

Karan also suggested that Qazi sometimes appeared to be playing a character rather than showing his real personality. He questioned his approach towards taking a stand inside the house and suggested that he appeared selective about the issues he chose to address.

The question was directed at Qazi by Kanika’s friend, Karan Wahi, yet Salman expected Uditi to answer on his behalf. And Uditi handled it beautifully, standing by her friend when it mattered. ❤️ Now my question to the Qazi fandom: will you finally acknowledge her genuine heart and loyalty, or will you once again twist things to fit the anti-Uditi narrative you’ve been pushing all along? How much more does she need to prove? #UditiSingh #BiggBoss20 #bb20 #WeekendKaVaar — _ (@trailb_hu_Main) November 21, 2026

During the interaction, Karan asked Qazi when viewers would get to see his real personality instead of repeated reactions and performances. Qazi, however, defended his approach and explained that he often uses humour to prevent serious situations from escalating. He also maintained that he takes a stand whenever he feels a matter deserves his attention.

Uditi Singh also supported Qazi during the discussion, pointing out that he prefers to speak when he is personally aware of a situation rather than commenting on matters he has not witnessed.

Bigg Boss 20: Karan Wahi slams Qazi Touqeer’s fans for online abuse and trolling

Following the episode, Karan Wahi faced criticism from some members of Qazi Touqeer’s fandom. The actor eventually addressed the matter through an Instagram story, directly calling out the online behaviour of those who had targeted him.

Beginning his message with ‘To The Qazi fandom’, Karan questioned why his simple questions about their favourite contestant had triggered such a strong reaction.He wrote, “If asking a question to ur fav can stir u like this”. Expressing disappointment over the responses, he added, “Its sad how u react to things. By Abusing and spamming my timeline you are just showing your personality,” he wrote.

Ending his message, the actor reminded Qazi’s supporters that the controversy was related to a reality television show. He concluded with a direct message: “Grow up. It’s a show.”

Qazi Touqeer has remained one of the contestants attracting considerable attention on Bigg Boss 20. His humorous side, reactions during arguments, and approach towards taking stands have regularly become subjects of discussion among viewers.

While some viewers have supported Karan’s observations, others have defended Qazi and disagreed with the criticism. The online exchange also highlights how strongly reality television audiences connect with their favourite contestants.