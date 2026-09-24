Bigg Boss 20: Kriti Verma slams Yung DSA and Aasif Khan over ‘jhaaduwali’ remark on Aman Gandhi, says ‘We need to question’

Kriti Verma has shared her reaction to the controversial remark made about Aman Gandhi, bringing the discussion back to respect and gender sensitivity on reality television.

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Kriti Verma condemns ‘jhaaduwali’ remark on Aman Gandhi (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan‘s hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 has once again found itself at the centre of a conversation that goes beyond the usual arguments and rivalries inside the house. A recent exchange between Yung DSA and Aasif Khan over Aman Gandhi has drawn attention for the way certain words associated with women were used while mocking a male contestant. The comments have now prompted a reaction from former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Kriti Verma. Rather than treating the incident as another reality-show fight, Kriti questioned why femininity and everyday work done by women are still used as insults when contestants want to target a man.

Kriti Verma calls out ‘jhaaduwali’ remark

Kriti Verma posted a long note on her Instagram Stories reacting to the comments made about Aman Gandhi. In her statement, she directly addressed Yung DSA and Aasif Khan and explained why she found the language problematic.

“Dear Yung, Asif, ‘Jhaaduwali’, ‘chudi mangwate hai?’, ‘lipstick bhi laga kar do thoda inko’, ‘jhaaduwali inko’, ‘Vaseline lagao, these words are not just insulting to Aman, they are insulting to women too.”

Her statement focused on the larger meaning behind such comments rather than only the disagreement between the contestants. Kriti questioned why activities or things traditionally associated with women should become a source of embarrassment when used against a man.

‘There is absolutely nothing shameful’

Kriti further explained her point by referring to everyday things such as wearing bangles, using lipstick and doing household work. She said these should not be treated as something inferior or embarrassing.

“Why is wearing bangles, using lipstick, doing household work or being associated with a ‘jhaaduwali’ considered something to mock a man for? These are things women do every single day, and there is absolutely nothing shameful about any of them.”

Kriti questions what is being normalised as humour

Kriti also addressed the argument that such remarks can simply be viewed as part of the humour or banter inside a reality show. She said using femininity to put someone down can reinforce the idea that things associated with women are somehow lesser.

“Using femininity and women’s everyday lives as an insult only reinforces the idea that these things are somehow inferior.” She concluded by questioning where the line should be drawn when comments are defended as jokes. “If this is being passed off as humour, then maybe we need to question what exactly we have normalised as a joke.”

See Kriti Verma’s story here

What happened during the Bigg Boss 20 captaincy task?

The controversy came during an intense captaincy task that featured a Diss Battle between two groups of contestants. Team Qazi included Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh and Isha Rikhi while Team Yung DSA featured Yung DSA, Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Scout and Rhiti.

The contestants were asked to roast and diss their opponents as part of the captaincy race. The first round saw Team Yung DSA emerge victorious but the task became more heated during the later ‘Rejected Stamp’ phase.

Captaincy battle turns personal

The task took another turn when Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh became involved in a personal clash. Rhiti’s remarks about Uditi led to an angry intervention from Qazi Touqeer. The strategic moves that followed also changed the captaincy race. Team Qazi used its rejection stamps to eliminate contestants including Yung DSA and Rhiti from the competition.