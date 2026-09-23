Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu confirms divorce after 5-month marriage, opens up about leaked wedding photo – Watch video

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, opened up about a private chapter of his life while speaking to Qazi Touqeer. He revealed that he had been married, divorced in 2024, and that his wedding photo was leaked during his participation in Roadies XX: Double Cross.

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Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu admits he was married, got divorced in five months (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has opened up about a part of his personal life that he had largely kept away from the spotlight. During a conversation with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer, Gullu spoke about a difficult phase he went through before finding his footing again in the entertainment industry. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Gullu revealed that what he had experienced was not simply a breakup or heartbreak. He told Qazi that he had been married and later went through a divorce in 2024. According to Gullu, the marriage lasted around four to five months.

Bigg Boss 20 update: Gullu reveals marriage ended in divorce

While discussing his past with Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20 house, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu described the period as a difficult one. He explained that he had taken the decision to end the marriage for himself, despite people around him believing that he should continue with it.

He revealed, “It wasn’t a breakup-type heartbreak, but still a heartbreak. I couldn’t tell anyone because everyone felt it was wrong, but according to me it was the right thing to do for myself. I had to take that step for myself.”

Gullu also spoke about the pressure surrounding marriage in his community. He said that marriages often happen early and that family pressure played a role in his decision to get married.

Gullu further shared, “Bahut tagdi cheez se nikal kar aaya hoon main. Vahan se bhaag ke aaya hoon main jaise taise. I was married for 4.5-5 months. Humari side naa aaj bhi shaadiyan jaldi karte hain. Pressure rehta hai ki aap aur karoge kya? aap kuch kar nahi rahe toh shaadi kar lo (I’ve come out of a really tough situation. I managed to escape from there somehow. I was married for about four and a half to five months. In our community, people still tend to get married early. There is pressure that if you are not doing anything else, you should just get married.)

The reality star revealed that the divorce was completed in 2024, although the process took much longer. He said the situation had a big emotional impact on him at the time.

Gullu revealed someone leaked his wedding photo during Roadies XX: Double Cross

Gullu also addressed the old wedding photograph that had surfaced online during his Roadies XX: Double Cross journey. At the time, the picture had sparked speculation about his marital status. Gullu further revealed that his family did not initially support his decision to end the marriage. He said his family stopped speaking to him during that period and that the entire process took about a year to settle.

Gullu said, “After that, I got used to being alone. I thought nothing could go more wrong than this; life would now give me better only. I won the show (Roadies) and was enjoying with my friends in Goa. At night, I saw that someone had leaked my wedding photo. I wasn’t divorced at that time. When I was doing Roadies, I was still in a conflict with my family. They insisted on being in the marriage; I was keen to get divorced. I thought game over now. My family got upset with me and stopped talking to me.”

Despite the difficult circumstances, Gullu said he eventually moved forward and focused on his career. He rose to fame after winning Roadies XX: Double Cross. He later won other reality shows, including Splitsvilla X6 (with Kaira Anu), and the cooking show Maa Hai Na, and now is a contestant on one of India’s biggest reality shows hosted by Salman Khan – Bigg Boss 20.